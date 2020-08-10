Challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat increases if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that India should move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India'. "Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy," said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15 informed that country has three potential vaccines in testing stages. "Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production," said PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians. "Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," said Modi.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural session of 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'on August 10 at South Block in Delhi. 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi..