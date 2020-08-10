Global  
 

Challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat increases if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that he agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and it increases if there is global competitiveness.

"I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness.

However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution," said Modi.

