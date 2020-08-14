How India celebrated its first Independence day on 15th August 1947: Watch | Oneindia News

15th August every year is celebrated as India's Independence day.

India became free from the colonial rule of the Britishers and the Indian national flag was hoisted by the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt.

Jawaharlal Nehru above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi.

The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which is being celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi fasted in Calcutta.

The provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947, which transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly, came into effect on August 15, 1947.