In coming 1000 days, every village will be connected with optical fibre: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that in coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre.

"Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014.

In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre.

In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre," said Modi.

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

'From LoC to LAC, befitting reply given to those who challenged India': PM Modi [Video]

'From LoC to LAC, befitting reply given to those who challenged India': PM Modi

While addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to whoever tried to challenge national security. "From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," PM Narendra Modi said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi [Video]

3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15 informed that country has three potential vaccines in testing stages. "Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production," said PM Narendra Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

3 Covid-19 vaccines being tested, plan ready for mass distribution: PM Modi

 India is ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday,..
IndiaTimes

PM's I-Day speech reflects his vision, mission, resolve to build all-inclusive, stronger self-reliant India: Nadda

 Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has captured people's imagination..
IndiaTimes

Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi [Video]

Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that India should move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India'. "Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi [Video]

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians. "Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published
Challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat increases if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi [Video]

Challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat increases if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that he agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and it increases if there is global competitiveness. "I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh [Video]

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh at 14,000 feet. The country is celebrating 74th Independence Day today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

