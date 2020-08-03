In coming 1000 days, every village will be connected with optical fibre: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that in coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre.

"Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014.

In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre.

In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre," said Modi.