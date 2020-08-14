Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have created a photomontage to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which features 11 veteransalongside images of themselves from their time in service.

This photo montageincludes His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

It will be broadcast onlarge screens across the country on Saturday 15 August including fromPiccadilly Circus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Royal Highness style of address


Victory over Japan Day Victory over Japan Day Effective end of World War II

VJ Day: Japan marks 75 years since end of WWII

 Japan's surrender on 15 August 1945, also known as VJ Day, marked the end of World War Two.
BBC News

VJ Day: UK commemorates 75th anniversary as royals lead tributes

 Senior royals are to lead tributes to mark the day World War Two ended with the surrender of Japan.
BBC News

VJ Day: People celebrate with street parties and kisses

 Victory over Japan Day marked the end of fighting in the Asia-Pacific region, and the end of WW2.
BBC News

VJ Day: A WW2 hero and a reckoning with Japan's past

 Hiroo Onoda had sworn never to surrender. He believed the rest of his countrymen would do the same.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Green Country vet remembers VJ Day [Video]

Green Country vet remembers VJ Day

Green Country vet remembers VJ Day

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:10Published
Vet remembers V-J Day on 75th anniversary [Video]

Vet remembers V-J Day on 75th anniversary

Vet remembers V-J Day on 75th anniversary

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:43Published
Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered [Video]

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published