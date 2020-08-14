'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have created a photomontage to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which features 11 veteransalongside images of themselves from their time in service.

This photo montageincludes His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

It will be broadcast onlarge screens across the country on Saturday 15 August including fromPiccadilly Circus.