How to prevent costly AC repairs
Summer is in full swing and your air conditioner is probably the last thing you want going out on you.
Pam Snyder These worthwhile funds go a long way to ensure our communities’ overall quality of life, ensuring our water, sewer… https://t.co/781azzwBQL 9 hours ago
Rep. Brandon Markosek Great news for our communities to protect our quality of life – ensuring vital repairs are made to prevent more cos… https://t.co/nfpyTl5drv 10 hours ago
Dr. Bart Samuelson Did you know that Dr. Samuelson can make a custom mouth guard to protect your little sports star's unique dental al… https://t.co/zHuHrWUJmw 1 day ago
Prayaag Technologies Cable pipe locator can speed up the process by eliminating the chances of damage. By employing cable pipe tracer se… https://t.co/84FJuvKPbG 5 days ago
FIXD The best way to prevent costly car repairs is to perform regular maintenance.
FIXD gives friendly reminders and too… https://t.co/cQX6VwvzQO 5 days ago
Susan Trigueros RT @SoCalGasNews: Building a new fence or other construction projects this summer? SoCalGas reminds you to contact 811 at least 2 working d… 5 days ago
On Time Home Services Prevent those costly repairs by addressing them ahead of time. If you noticed that something is wrong with your air… https://t.co/jKvZDFoiYC 5 days ago
Rob Cowles It’s August 11th, which is the perfect day to remind you to call 8-1-1 at least three days before digging. Not only… https://t.co/BmasDsustK 6 days ago
Bungling crane operator knocks over 50ft high chimney and crushes sacred Buddhist crematoriumThis is the moment a bungling crane operator knocked over a 50ft high chimney - then crushed a sacred Buddhist crematorium.
The dopey construction worker had been hired to carry out repairs on the..