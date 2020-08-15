Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:34s - Published
PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched the National Digital Health Mission today on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

As part of this scheme, the Prime Minister said every Indian would receive a digital health card on which information about all their medical conditions would be logged and the card can be used to access health services and medicines across India.

#PMModi #NarendraModi #IndependenceDay2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nishaht2

Nishaht RT @kiranshaw: "Health ID For Each Indian": PM Announces National Digital Health Mission - transformational and essential for assuring heal… 8 seconds ago

thewire_in

The Wire In his 86 minute #IndependenceDay speech, @narendramodi has announced a new health identity scheme and said that th… https://t.co/MTScDPWaVM 18 seconds ago

NIRUPAMACHARJE1

NIRUPAM A Health ID for all is, if not more important, is equally important like the Ration Card or Aadhar Card.… https://t.co/B43pElwiw7 21 seconds ago

KharkhuaG

KharkhuaGabharu From self-reliant India to Coronavirus vaccine, Ram Mandir, warning to China, Sanitary pads and health card Here… https://t.co/VCJd0j6MZE 22 seconds ago

vivek7760

Vivek RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: From launching health ID for all to coronavirus vaccine, here's what PM Modi said in his I-Day speech #IndependenceDa… 32 seconds ago

ArreTweets

Arré Addressing the nation on India’s 74th #IndependenceDay, #PMModi emphasised once again on the need to be… https://t.co/cVEQ6C5GCp 42 seconds ago

DeshPre02415724

Desh Premi RT @OpIndia_com: From self-reliant India to Coronavirus vaccine, Ram Mandir, warning to China, Sanitary pads and health card Here are 15… 1 minute ago

the_truepicture

The True Picture There were some announcements related to NCC, health card, etc in this year’s #IndependenceDay speech of PM Modi. D… https://t.co/L1yjmLZi2L 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

'From LoC to LAC, befitting reply given to those who challenged India': PM Modi [Video]

'From LoC to LAC, befitting reply given to those who challenged India': PM Modi

While addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to whoever tried to challenge national security. "From LoC to LAC,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi [Video]

3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15 informed that country has three potential vaccines in testing stages. "Today three vaccines are in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi [Video]

Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that India should move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India'. "Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published