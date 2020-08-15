PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched the National Digital Health Mission today on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

As part of this scheme, the Prime Minister said every Indian would receive a digital health card on which information about all their medical conditions would be logged and the card can be used to access health services and medicines across India.

