Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars, 08/14/2020
Flames strike 1st in Western quarter-final, outlast Stars for gritty series opening win

Dillon Dube scored twice in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game...
CBC.ca - Published

Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames - Game 1 - FOX Sports Southwest Plus - Channel Listings

Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames - Game 1 - FOX Sports Southwest Plus - Channel Listings
FOX Sports - Published

Flames' Matt Tkachuk questionable for Game 3 after punishing loss to Stars

Matthew Tkachuk's night at the office pretty much summed up the experience of his entire team...
CBC.ca - Published


Purge321

Hakan Loob's Helmet On paper the Dallas Stars are a better team... on the ice they're a better team too. If we win this series, its got… https://t.co/LXItAQh8E0 1 minute ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty RT @kittycatrj: Flames shut out Stars in Game 3, take lead in Western First Round https://t.co/faKC8u3KDd via @NHLdotcom 6 minutes ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Flames shut out Stars in Game 3, take lead in Western First Round https://t.co/faKC8u3KDd via @NHLdotcom 7 minutes ago

AGretz

Adam Gretz Talbot shuts out Stars as Flames take 2-1 series lead. https://t.co/wiyp0zcHi2 | @NHLonNBCSports 10 minutes ago

ProHockeyTalk

NBC ProHockeyTalk Talbot shuts out Stars as Flames take 2-1 series lead https://t.co/TSZ7NfTtOh 11 minutes ago

KennyTrannn_

Kenny t RT @calgarysun: Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames shut down Dallas Stars for Game 3 triumph https://t.co/PSs0AAMnUP https://t.co/05NckzSTX0 16 minutes ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames shut down Dallas Stars for Game 3 triumph https://t.co/PSs0AAMnUP https://t.co/05NckzSTX0 18 minutes ago

ToddSaelhofPM

Todd Saelhof RT @SUNSports: Goaltender Cam Talbot and the Calgary Flames shut down the Dallas Stars for Game 3 triumph to take a 2-1 series lead in the… 18 minutes ago


Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights [Video]

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 08/13/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights [Video]

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 08/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:43Published
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 08:03Published