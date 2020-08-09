Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Hakan Loob's Helmet On paper the Dallas Stars are a better team... on the ice they're a better team too. If we win this series, its got… https://t.co/LXItAQh8E0 1 minute ago
rob jannetty RT @kittycatrj: Flames shut out Stars in Game 3, take lead in Western First Round https://t.co/faKC8u3KDd via @NHLdotcom 6 minutes ago
kitty cat Flames shut out Stars in Game 3, take lead in Western First Round https://t.co/faKC8u3KDd via @NHLdotcom 7 minutes ago
Adam Gretz Talbot shuts out Stars as Flames take 2-1 series lead. https://t.co/wiyp0zcHi2 | @NHLonNBCSports 10 minutes ago
NBC ProHockeyTalk Talbot shuts out Stars as Flames take 2-1 series lead https://t.co/TSZ7NfTtOh 11 minutes ago
Kenny t RT @calgarysun: Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames shut down Dallas Stars for Game 3 triumph https://t.co/PSs0AAMnUP https://t.co/05NckzSTX0 16 minutes ago
Calgary Sun Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames shut down Dallas Stars for Game 3 triumph https://t.co/PSs0AAMnUP https://t.co/05NckzSTX0 18 minutes ago
Todd Saelhof RT @SUNSports: Goaltender Cam Talbot and the Calgary Flames shut down the Dallas Stars for Game 3 triumph to take a 2-1 series lead in the… 18 minutes ago
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 08/13/2020
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 08/09/2020
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/09/2020