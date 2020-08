Azusa Police: Ranch Fire Started By Arson, Search For Suspect Continues Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published 8 minutes ago Azusa Police: Ranch Fire Started By Arson, Search For Suspect Continues The Azusa Police Department Friday said it was searching for a man wanted in connection connection with the Ranch Fire, which has burned roughly 1,500 acres since it started Thursday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Maryann Sebelist RT @Patharveynews: CBS2- If you see this man, call police. He’s wanted in connection with starting the Ranch Two #fire in Azusa. https://t.… 13 minutes ago Global News Report RT @KTLA: Update: Police say #Ranch2Fire was intentionally set; 36-year-old Osmin Palencia ID's as suspect sought who last lived in riverb… 16 minutes ago Bushie RT @CBSLA: NEW: The Azusa Police Department says it is looking for a man wanted in connection with the Ranch Fire, which has burned roughly… 19 minutes ago Dani-ish Sigh. Im sure you’ve already seen this Suits. @darksecretplace https://t.co/1xrpH2n1E5 25 minutes ago Pat Harvey CBS2- If you see this man, call police. He’s wanted in connection with starting the Ranch Two #fire in Azusa. https://t.co/DmL5olEaP9 1 hour ago Pam Adams Police ID arson suspect in 2,500-acre Ranch 2 Fire; blaze moves away from Azusa homes https://t.co/IStsQhF2CN 1 hour ago