Chief Ministers across India celebrate 74th Independence Day

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."
While addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to whoever tried to challenge national security. "From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," PM Narendra Modi said.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected erosion caused by the Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya. He took stock of the work done by Water Resource Department and local administration to mitigate the danger. While speaking to ANI, he said, "If we could not safeguard bridge over river and road alongside then communication between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will cut off. We're successful in temporarily protecting it."
Parts of Assam have been reeling under heavy floods. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood affected areas in Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur on Wednesday. He inspected an embankment on Charikoria river. The Chief Minister also visited the flood and erosion hit areas in the State. He visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage. He visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district and distributed relief materials among the affected people. "The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues," the CM tweeted on Wednesday morning. More than 56 lakh people in 30 districts have been affected. Several NDRF and SDRF teams deployed to conduct rescue work. So far, at least 133 people have lost their lives in floods. Out of 133, around 107 people died in flood-related incidents, while 26 people died due to landslides. Additionally, agricultural land has been affected while thousands of people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. Floods wreaked havoc in Assam for the fourth time this year.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. CM Kejriwal visited ISKCON Temple in east of Kailash on August 12. Kejriwal performed 'aarti' at the temple to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Devotees across the country are offering prayers on Janmashtami. Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also visited the temple to offer prayers.
From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Mukherjee requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is a need to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus. Tedros said there is still hope of conquering Covid-19. Over 90% Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered, according to the latest statistics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi are slowly and steadily defeating corona. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after he recovered from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Paris made it mandatory for tourists to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. WHO chief praised Paris’ move and called it “strong and precise”. Watch the full video for more details.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check up. Mukherjee has requested people who have come in contact to self-isolate. Leaders, cutting across party lines, have wished Mukherjee a quick recovery. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the former president a quick recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the development. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also wished for a speedy recovery. Pranab Mukherjee had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions for the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens to stay at home. Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he will not attend the event in the wake of this development. Last year, Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award. He is a Congress veteran with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well.
Devotees gathered at temples across country to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Locals celebrated the day at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula. In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shivala Bhaiyan temple to worship on the special day. The first Monday of sawan month is considered to be a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.
The district administration of Panchkula, has geared up to provide work to migrant labourers via SARAL Portal. While talking to ANI, DC, MK Ahuja said, "Those who are coming to Panchkula in the search of jobs, they have to register themselves on SARAL Portal and in registration they have to provide details about their skills and then we will find work for them accordingly." Due the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, lots of labourers had returned to their native places.
India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport lit up in tricolour on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Several monuments and iconic buildings have been illuminated to celebrate Independence Day across country.
Testing of COVID-19 has increased in India. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a record high of 8,48,728 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416. 12,608 new COVID-19 cases, and 364 deaths reported in Maharashtra. Delhi reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths taking total number of cases to 3,26,245.
The monuments in Delhi lightened up on the eve of Independence Day. Parliament House, North Block and South Block got illuminated. India Gate also looked breathtaking with tri-colour lights. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that delimitation exercise is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and country is committed for completion. "Delimitation exercise is being carried out in..
On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector. From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched..