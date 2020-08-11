Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs

74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs

BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the national flag at Congress party's headquarters on Independence Day.

Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were also present.

India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Watch: TMC leaders eat tricolor cake on Independence Day; BJP, Cong condemns [Video]

Watch: TMC leaders eat tricolor cake on Independence Day; BJP, Cong condemns

A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal sparked row after they cut a tricolor cake on Independence Day. Row broke out in Bengal's Malda district after video of the incident went viral. The TMC leaders, in the video, can be seen cutting the tricolor cake and eating it. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the incident and said it amounted to insulting national flag. TMC leaders Shehnaz Qadri, Sheikh Yasin and Krishna Das were seen in the video among others. Malda Congress chief said TMC leaders didn’t respect the national flag. BJP MP Khagen Murmu also condemned the incident. Shehnaz Qadri, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy to malign him.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published
Out of 3 COVID vaccines, one will enter in phase 3 trial: NITI Aayog [Video]

Out of 3 COVID vaccines, one will enter in phase 3 trial: NITI Aayog

Member of NITI Aayog, VK Paul on August 18 informed that three vaccines of COVID-19 are being developed in India among which one of them will enter in phase 3 trial today or tomorrow and other 2 are in phase 1 and 2 trials. He said, "As far as vaccines are concerned, PM had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that 3 vaccines are being developed in India and are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trial today or tomorrow."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day, Empire State Building illuminated in tricolour [Video]

Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day, Empire State Building illuminated in tricolour

Indian Independence Day was celebrated in several areas in the United States. New York’s Empire State Building illuminated in colours of the Indian national flag. The building was illuminated in India’s tricolor on India's 74th Independence Day. Indian diaspora in US also celebrated I-Day in Washington DC. A drive-thru festival was organized to commemorate the occasion. More than 800 cars joined the grand celebration in Washington DC Metro area. The festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood & Deepa Shahani. Many in the gathering held India's tricolour, donned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers. Indian flag was hoisted at the event by Minister of Community Affairs Anurag Kumar who was the Guest of Honour. Flower petals were also showered from a chopper during the festival.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:07Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Kailash Vijayvargiya

 In 2016, the BJP had fought the assembly polls without any CM face. But a lot of water has flown under the Howrah Bridge over the last four years, with the..
IndiaTimes

Congress government in Rajasthan betrayed people: BJP chief Nadda

 Addressing the party's Rajasthan unit leader and workers through a video conference, he said the rising crime graph was a symbol of crumbling administration...
IndiaTimes

BJP, JDU, LJP will fight together and win Bihar elections: JP Nadda

 Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.
DNA

Jagat Prakash Nadda Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian politician

BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight elections together, under leadership of Nitish Kumar

 BJP will fight Bihar election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in alliance with JD(U) and LJP, said party president JP Nadda. "BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight..
IndiaTimes

BJP's two-day meet on Bihar polls from Saturday

 BJP president J P Nadda and a host of senior party leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting Saturday to draw strategy for Bihar assembly..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Make Rahul Gandhi Congress President, more delay will cause incalculable harm: Vamshi Chand Reddy

 Any further delay in promoting Rahul Gandhi to the post of Congress President will cause "incalculable harm" to the party's progress and will be "dispiriting to..
IndiaTimes

Top Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi seeking collective leadership, another group bats for Rahul

 Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former..
IndiaTimes
‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath [Video]

‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published

A. K. Antony A. K. Antony Indian politician


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

‘Asked him to stop’: Wife of suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi [Video]

‘Asked him to stop’: Wife of suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi

The wife of a suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested from Delhi on Friday night, said her husband had stored gunpowder and other explosive materials at their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur. She said she had warned Mohd Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, against doing so but he told her not to stop him, news agency ANI cited her as saying. According to ANI, the woman said she wished her husband, who according to police had planned to carry out terror strikes in Delhi’s crowded areas on the instruction of his handlers in Afghanistan, could be forgiven. “I have four kids. Where will I go?” she said. Yusuf was arrested near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area after a brief firing with the police. He was arrested with two IEDs. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:19Published

Delhi Police recovers explosive belt, other contrabands from arrested ISIS operative

 DCP Kushwah added that Mustaqeem had planned a terror strike in Delhi on August 15.
DNA

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges Centre to cancel JEE, NEET slated for September

 Sisodia said thinking that only NEET-JEE is the only option for admission is narrow and impractical.
DNA

Ahmed Patel Ahmed Patel senior leader of Indian National Congress party

Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee

 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member..
DNA

Congress forms three-member panel to oversee Rajasthan issues

 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal (AICC Gen Secy, incharge Organisantion) and..
IndiaTimes

Defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on Ladakh standoff: Ahmed Patel

 Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on..
IndiaTimes

K. C. Venugopal K. C. Venugopal Indian politician

Congress writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over 'bias'; demands high-level probe into conduct of India team

 Congress has demanded a high-level inquiry into Facebook India leadership team and their operations by its headquarters after allegations of bias by its..
DNA

Tweets about this

raj33541285

raj RT @bccl_area: 74th Independence day celebrations at Bastacolla Area. Shri Soumen Chatterjee, General Manager hoisted the tricolour & addr… 1 day ago

AliKhan20272070

Ali Khan RT @Drrehmani: National tricolour hoisted at national headquarters of SDPI at New Delhi by national secretary Dr Tasleem Rehmani and Mr D… 1 day ago

AltafKh38253432

Altaf Khan RT @zubair_pahelwan: National tricolour hoisted at national headquarters of SDPI at New Delhi by national secretary Dr Tasleem Rehmani and… 3 days ago

monikasuryawa11

monika suryawanshi RT @htTweets: #WATCH | Indian soldiers deployed at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh celebrated the country's 74th Independence Day. Per… 3 days ago

cisblearns

CISB CIS staff members hoisted the tricolour Indian flag on 15th August to celebrate the 74th Independence Day socially… https://t.co/xeXgyTjh65 4 days ago

social_mela

Social Mela #Watch For the first time, the tricolour was hoisted at the iconic Times Square in New York on Saturday to celebrat… https://t.co/DSP9zbqREH 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News [Video]

Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Friday on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Police has topped the list of Police Medals for Gallantry with total 81 medals,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid situation with chief ministers of 10 states; Sachin Pilot returns to Congress, says he holds no grudges against CM Ashok Gehlot; Tirupati temple records over 700..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published