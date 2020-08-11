74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs

A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal sparked row after they cut a tricolor cake on Independence Day. Row broke out in Bengal's Malda district after video of the incident went viral. The TMC leaders, in the video, can be seen cutting the tricolor cake and eating it. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the incident and said it amounted to insulting national flag. TMC leaders Shehnaz Qadri, Sheikh Yasin and Krishna Das were seen in the video among others. Malda Congress chief said TMC leaders didn’t respect the national flag. BJP MP Khagen Murmu also condemned the incident. Shehnaz Qadri, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy to malign him.
Member of NITI Aayog, VK Paul on August 18 informed that three vaccines of COVID-19 are being developed in India among which one of them will enter in phase 3 trial today or tomorrow and other 2 are in phase 1 and 2 trials. He said, "As far as vaccines are concerned, PM had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that 3 vaccines are being developed in India and are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trial today or tomorrow."
Indian Independence Day was celebrated in several areas in the United States. New York’s Empire State Building illuminated in colours of the Indian national flag. The building was illuminated in India’s tricolor on India's 74th Independence Day. Indian diaspora in US also celebrated I-Day in Washington DC. A drive-thru festival was organized to commemorate the occasion. More than 800 cars joined the grand celebration in Washington DC Metro area. The festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood & Deepa Shahani. Many in the gathering held India's tricolour, donned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers. Indian flag was hoisted at the event by Minister of Community Affairs Anurag Kumar who was the Guest of Honour. Flower petals were also showered from a chopper during the festival.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.
The wife of a suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested from Delhi on Friday night, said her husband had stored gunpowder and other explosive materials at their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur. She said she had warned Mohd Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, against doing so but he told her not to stop him, news agency ANI cited her as saying. According to ANI, the woman said she wished her husband, who according to police had planned to carry out terror strikes in Delhi’s crowded areas on the instruction of his handlers in Afghanistan, could be forgiven. “I have four kids. Where will I go?” she said. Yusuf was arrested near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area after a brief firing with the police. He was arrested with two IEDs. Watch the full video for more details.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid situation with chief ministers of 10 states; Sachin Pilot returns to Congress, says he holds no grudges against CM Ashok Gehlot; Tirupati temple records over 700..