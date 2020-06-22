Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army

Pakistan has been constantly violating the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir.
People living in the border areas have been badly affected by the Pakistan shelling.
Many have even lost their family members to the firing by the Pakistan Army .
A local resident from Poonch said that Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have the guts to face the Indian Army.
He said Pakistan has been resorting to these tactics for many years now and added that he lost three people of his family to Pakistan shelling.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10.
Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army has been giving a befitting response to provocations by the Pakistan Army and also helping the border residents.
Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
On 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army released a video showcasing indomitable valour and sacrifice of soldiers. The video tells the 'Shorya' of soldiers, who had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
A terrorist hideout was busted in Mangnar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The operation was jointly launched by Army and police on Friday. Two AK-47 rifles and four magazines were seized from hideout. The operation was launched following specific inputs. Police said that the area was a notorious infiltration route and added that its linkages will be ascertained. Special Operations Group has constructed a task force which will carry out further investigation in the matter. "We have specific input and on that basis, Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch and the local army unit launched a search operation. In the Kalsa forest area in Mangnar top during the search, a hideout was seen. When the hideout was searched then arms were seized. There were two AK-47 and four magazines," said SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral. He added, "This area was a notorious infiltration route and we usually launch search operations in these types of areas. We will ascertain its linkages and a task force is made by SOG to do the investigation in this."
In a joint search operation of Indian Army and police Special Operations Group (SOG), a militant hideout was busted in Mangnar forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The team recovered arms and ammunition from the hide out."Based on our specific input, we launched a search operation in forest area of Mangnar and recovered ammunition in the hideout," said Senior Superintendent of Police of Poonch, Ramesh Angral. Further investigation is underway.
In yet another ceasefire violation, three members of a family were killed by Pakistan Army in Khari Karmara sector of the LoC in Poonch district on July 17. Frequent shelling by Pakistan has thrown lives of hundreds of border residents in J-K. The three members of the family included father, mother and son. The family was having a dinner when the incident occurred.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag on 74th Independence Day in Srinagar. Celebrations have been kept minimal this year in view of COVID spread. Sinha, former union minister, took oath of office as Lt Governor on August 07. "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of JandK connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," said the Lt Governor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that delimitation exercise is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and country is committed for completion. "Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there," said PM Modi.
A group of civic society on Aug 14 held protest near the Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as destruction of Buddha idols and temples. Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held placards and banners denouncing the move of Pakistan Government and had marched near the Pakistan mission in Nepal when they were stopped by security forces. Alerted by the gathering the Pakistani Embassy called on the local police who seized the banners and holding from protestors and sent protestors back into bus in which they came to the spot.
On the occasion of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at National War Memorial. President Kovind was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.
Pakistan on June 22, violated ceasefire along with the Line of Control (LoC). The incident took place in the KG Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire..