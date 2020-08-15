PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:04s - Published 3 minutes ago PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on Independence Day and said the ancient civilizations of China and India should always work in close partnership; India's Covid-19 tally crossed 2.5 million as fresh cases surpassed 65,000 in a single day; New J&K L-G said Kashmir has dismissed divisive ideology, PM Modi said J&K will have CM after elections take place following delimitation; South Korea fears Covid infections getting out of control after 2-day spike in cases; and former President Pranab Mukherjee is stable but still on ventilator support. #PMModiSpeech #IndependenceDay2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend