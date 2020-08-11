CM Shivraj Singh unveils statue of 'Bharat Mata' in Bhopal

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hoisted national flag. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day at his residence. This year, the celebrations have been kept minimal in view of coronavirus spread.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that he is going to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap till September 01. "We cannot sit back on the pretext of slowed down economic activities. I hope the cabinet ministers will make suggestions till 25 August and we will finalise the plan till September 01," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is to remember that centre hasn't paid the state governments their share of the GST (Goods and Service Tax) revenues. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that states have to work other option and need generate revenues from that.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhopal on occasion of 'Janmashtami'. It was Shivraj Singh's first public outing post he tested negative of coronavirus. On July 25, MP CM was tested COVID-19 positive while he got recovered on Aug 11.
Coronavirus outbreak has severely impacted small-scale businesses across the country. As 'Ganesh Chaturthi' approaches, sculptors in Bhopal are staring at losses due to low demand due to COVID-19. A sculptor said, "We have mortgaged money markets, relatives and jewelry. Where will we bring the money we have spent. If these idols are not sold, we will commit suicide."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."