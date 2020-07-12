Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Anne marks 70th birthday with three new portraits

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Princess Anne marks 70th birthday with three new portraits

Princess Anne marks 70th birthday with three new portraits

Princess Anne has marked her 70th birthday with three portraits.

The photos were taken at the Princess Royal's home at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

Report by Barnesj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anne, Princess Royal Anne, Princess Royal Daughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Anne’s 70th birthday marked with three official photographs [Video]

Anne’s 70th birthday marked with three official photographs

The Princess Royal’s 70th birthday has been marked with the release of threeofficial photographs to celebrate the milestone. Anne is known for her no-nonsense approach to life and tenacious attitude but in the images she ispictured smiling and looking relaxed at her Gatcombe Park home inGloucestershire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Princess Anne gets military promotion as she celebrates 70th birthday

 Three new photographs are also released to mark the 70th birthday of the Queen's only daughter.
BBC News
The Olympic Royal, Princess Anne, turns 70 [Video]

The Olympic Royal, Princess Anne, turns 70

Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise was born on August 15, 1950, the second of the queen's four children. She went on to shirk the royal stereotype, even competing in the Olympics.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Princess Anne at 70 [Video]

Princess Anne at 70

The Princess Royal turns 70 on August 15. We take a look back on some of thememorable moments of her life so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary [Video]

Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversay of VJ Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

Independence Day 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook messages you can share today

 The historic event is celebrated on this day through religious ceremonies, parades, and official government functions.
DNA

Facebook begins merging Instagram and Messenger chats in new update

 Facebook appears to flipping the switch on integrating the chat systems for Instagram and Messenger. On Friday evening, several editors at The Verge across the..
The Verge

Facebook says Apple's app store fees hurt small businesses

 The social-networking giant wants to offer small businesses the ability to do online events without Apple taking a cut.
CBS News

Gloucestershire Gloucestershire County of England

Large blue butterfly reintroduced in Gloucestershire

 An estimated 750 butterflies have successfully emerged following a conservation project.
BBC News

Frampton-on-Severn: Old photos show Gloucestershire village life

 The pictures from the 1950s to the 1980s have been shared online by the photographer's son.
BBC News
Duchess of Cornwall attends Highgrove ceremony [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall attends Highgrove ceremony

The Duchess of Cornwall has received the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from the Duke of Edinburgh in an unusual ceremony staged at both Highgrove, Gloucestershire and Windsor Castle today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Baby success for England’s first reintroduced pine martens [Video]

Baby success for England’s first reintroduced pine martens

The first pine martens to be reintroduced to England have had kits, marking a milestone in efforts to boost their recovery, conservationists said.The native carnivores all but vanished from England in the face of extensive hunting and loss of their woodland homes over the past two centuries, and were pushed to a stronghold in the north-west Highlands of Scotland.Though the species has made a comeback in Scotland, they remain very rare in England, prompting the first formal reintroduction scheme in the Forest of Dean, Gloucester, to boost the recovery of the mammals in the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Gatcombe Park Gatcombe Park country house in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire, UK


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Princess Anne gets military promotion as she celebrates 70th birthday

Three new photographs are also released to mark the 70th birthday of the Queen's only daughter.
BBC News - Published

Princess Anne's 70th birthday celebrated with three new official photographs

The photos were taken at the royal's home, Gatcombe Park, in February
Independent - Published


Tweets about this