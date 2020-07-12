Princess Anne marks 70th birthday with three new portraits

The Princess Royal’s 70th birthday has been marked with the release of threeofficial photographs to celebrate the milestone. Anne is known for her no-nonsense approach to life and tenacious attitude but in the images she ispictured smiling and looking relaxed at her Gatcombe Park home inGloucestershire.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversay of VJ Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duchess of Cornwall has received the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from the Duke of Edinburgh in an unusual ceremony staged at both Highgrove, Gloucestershire and Windsor Castle today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The first pine martens to be reintroduced to England have had kits, marking a milestone in efforts to boost their recovery, conservationists said.The native carnivores all but vanished from England in the face of extensive hunting and loss of their woodland homes over the past two centuries, and were pushed to a stronghold in the north-west Highlands of Scotland.Though the species has made a comeback in Scotland, they remain very rare in England, prompting the first formal reintroduction scheme in the Forest of Dean, Gloucester, to boost the recovery of the mammals in the country.
