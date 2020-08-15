PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News

PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is still being resolved through military talks.

PM Modi said that from the Line of Control with Pakistan to the Line of Actual Control with China, India is committed to defend its sovereignty.

#PMModi #NarendraModi #IndependenceDay2020