Drivers honk horns in support of Belarus protesters
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Drivers honk horns in support of Belarus protesters
Drivers honked their horns in the Belarusian capital on Friday (August 14th) in support of protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for peaceful rallies across the country after she was forced to leave for Lithuania in the wake of a disputed election.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend