Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drivers honk horns in support of Belarus protesters

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Drivers honk horns in support of Belarus protesters

Drivers honk horns in support of Belarus protesters

Drivers honked their horns in the Belarusian capital on Friday (August 14th) in support of protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for peaceful rallies across the country after she was forced to leave for Lithuania in the wake of a disputed election.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

themusekill

MuseKill RT @BBCWillVernon: Spontaneous peaceful protest actions are taking place all over Minsk and other cities. People stand with white balloons… 22 hours ago

BBCWillVernon

Will Vernon Spontaneous peaceful protest actions are taking place all over Minsk and other cities. People stand with white ball… https://t.co/ZOcIy8kUH4 1 day ago