Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published
UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo

UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo

Crisis looms as UNSC overwhelmingly rejects US resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations Security Council United Nations Security Council One of the six principal organs of the UN, charged with the maintenance of international security

Putin proposes urgent 7-state online summit on Iran, Persian Gulf

 MOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent..
WorldNews

Rouhani: US will hopefully face defeat in anti-Iran bid at UNSC

 President Hassan Rouhani says Iran has “high hopes” that the US will fail in its push to extend the UN arms embargo on Tehran and will face isolation at the..
WorldNews

UN council at odds over peacekeeping operation in Lebanon

 UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council remains at odds over the way the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon operates on the ground, with the..
WorldNews

Indian Mission in NY to get 4 more diplomats as it prepares to take seat at UNSC high table

 India will increase its diplomatic strength at its Permanent Mission in New York ahead of taking the role as a non-permanent member at United Nations Security..
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UN Security Council rejects Iran arms embargo extension: Pompeo

The United States' embargo proposal faced strong opposition from China and Russia. The embargo is set...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostFOXNews.com


US loses Iran arms embargo bid as Vladimir Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

In a UN Security Council vote, Russia and China opposed extending the weapons ban, which is due to...
Zee News - Published

Pompeo Condemns 'Mistake' of UN Rejection to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday condemned the United Nations Security Council's rejection of...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FT.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Iran's Zarif says ending arms ban 'inseparable' from nuclear deal [Video]

Iran's Zarif says ending arms ban 'inseparable' from nuclear deal

As the US tries to rally support to extend UN arms embargo on Iran it faces scepticism from UNSC members.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published