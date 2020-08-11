'Derecho' winds blast Des Moines, Iowa toppling trees and damaging propery

Winds of up to 100 miles per hour from a "derecho" blasted Des Moines in the US state of Iowa earlier this week toppling trees and damaging property.



Related videos from verified sources Derecho Storm Darkens the Skies in Des Moines



Occurred on August 10, 2020 / West Des Moines, Iowa, USA Info from Licensor: "Timelapse showing the darkening skies as the derecho storm with 90 mph winds approaches West Des Moines, Iowa on Aug 10 ,.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:21 Published 3 days ago Powerful 'Derecho’ Storm Brings Severe Damages To Iowa



Powerful thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind up to 100 miles per hour in central Iowa on Monday leaving significant damages. (August 10) Gusty winds and heavy rain downed trees, damaged roofs,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago Powerful ’Derecho’ bring damage to Iowa



Powerful thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind up to 100 miles per hour in central Iowa Monday, August 10, leaving significant damages. Gusty winds and heavy rain downed trees, damaged roofs,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:29 Published 4 days ago