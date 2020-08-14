Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:48s - Published
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

Bloc takes first step towards new sanctions over post-election crackdown as opposition leader calls for more protests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit briefing: 138 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 138 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal [Video]

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published
Belarus releases protesters before EU discussion on sanctions [Video]

Belarus releases protesters before EU discussion on sanctions

European Union foreign ministers are due to discuss possible new sanctions on the Belarusian leadership.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:15Published

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus workers join protests against president [Video]

Belarus workers join protests against president

Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Belarus: Baltic states call for new 'transparent' election amid protests

 The leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia urge Belarus to re-run its disputed presidential vote.
BBC News

Belarus election: 'He threatened to burn us alive'

 The BBC speaks to some of those arrested and detained during anti-government protests in Belarus.
BBC News

'If you croak we don't care': Brutality in Belarus

 The BBC hears shocking accounts of police brutality as the Belarus president defies mass protests.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'This is torture': Belarus detainees speak of prison abuse as European Union readies sanctions

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for further protests against Belarus strongman...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this