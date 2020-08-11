"Derecho" winds blast Des Moines, Iowa toppling trees and damaging propery

Winds of up to 100 miles per hour from a "derecho" blasted Des Moines in the US state of Iowa earlier this week toppling trees and damaging property.

Jeff Wood captured this footage from his home at around 10 am on August 10th.

"The storm would later prove to be a derecho after tearing through several hundred miles across several states," Wood said.

The derecho swept across the Midwest from South Dakota to Ohio, travelling 770 miles in 14 hours and knocking out power for more than a million people, according to reports.

Primarily seen in late spring and summer, derechos produce walls of strong winds which can create hundreds of miles of damage.