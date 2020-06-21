VJ Day: Prince of Wales and PM lead memorial event

The Prime Minister and the Prince of Wales pay tribute to those who served inthe Far East during the Second World War at a Victory over Japan 75-yearanniversary event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire .

Victory over Japan Day marked the end of fighting in the Asia-Pacific region, and the end of WW2.

Senior royals are to lead tributes to mark the day World War Two ended with the surrender of Japan.

Navy veteran Bill McDonald, one of the few remaining witnesses to the Japanese surrender ceremonies of World War II, recounts his experience on the 75th..

Japan's surrender on 15 August 1945, also known as VJ Day, marked the end of World War Two.

1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies

Chindits veteran recalls ‘impossible’ hardships of Burma campaign A veteran of the Second World War’s brutal Burma campaign has recalled how hesurvived tropical diseases, injury and jungle warfare 75 years on from the endof the conflict. John Hutchin, 96, joined the Chindits, a special fightingforce tasked with disrupting Japanese communications and supply lines duringthe war in the Far East, aged 20. The Chindits units drew their name from amythical Burmese lion that appeared on their badge.

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.

'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have created a photomontage to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which features 11 veteransalongside images of themselves from their time in service. This photo montageincludes His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. It will be broadcast onlarge screens across the country on Saturday 15 August including fromPiccadilly Circus.

Defence Secretary lays wreath for VJ Day Defence Secretary Ben Wallace lays a wreath at the Cenotaph on Whitehall,central London, to commemorate the fallen soldiers and veterans of the SecondWorld War on VJ Day.

Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations features current worldleaders giving their thanks.

Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversay of VJ Day.