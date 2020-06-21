VJ Day: Prince of Wales and PM lead memorial event

The Prime Minister and the Prince of Wales pay tribute to those who served inthe Far East during the Second World War at a Victory over Japan 75-yearanniversary event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversay of VJ Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations features current worldleaders giving their thanks.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have created a photomontage to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which features 11 veteransalongside images of themselves from their time in service. This photo montageincludes His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. It will be broadcast onlarge screens across the country on Saturday 15 August including fromPiccadilly Circus.
Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.
A veteran of the Second World War’s brutal Burma campaign has recalled how hesurvived tropical diseases, injury and jungle warfare 75 years on from the endof the conflict. John Hutchin, 96, joined the Chindits, a special fightingforce tasked with disrupting Japanese communications and supply lines duringthe war in the Far East, aged 20. The Chindits units drew their name from amythical Burmese lion that appeared on their badge.
