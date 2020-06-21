Global  
 

VJ Day: Prince of Wales and PM lead memorial event

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
VJ Day: Prince of Wales and PM lead memorial event

VJ Day: Prince of Wales and PM lead memorial event

The Prime Minister and the Prince of Wales pay tribute to those who served inthe Far East during the Second World War at a Victory over Japan 75-yearanniversary event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Prince of Wales Prince of Wales British Royal Family Title


Victory over Japan Day Victory over Japan Day Effective end of World War II

Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary

Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversay of VJ Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published
Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary

Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations features current worldleaders giving their thanks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Defence Secretary lays wreath for VJ Day

Defence Secretary lays wreath for VJ Day

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace lays a wreath at the Cenotaph on Whitehall,central London, to commemorate the fallen soldiers and veterans of the SecondWorld War on VJ Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

'Then and now' veteran photos to be broadcast around country to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have created a photomontage to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which features 11 veteransalongside images of themselves from their time in service. This photo montageincludes His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. It will be broadcast onlarge screens across the country on Saturday 15 August including fromPiccadilly Circus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published

Far East Far East Geographical term

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Chindits veteran recalls 'impossible' hardships of Burma campaign

Chindits veteran recalls ‘impossible’ hardships of Burma campaign

A veteran of the Second World War’s brutal Burma campaign has recalled how hesurvived tropical diseases, injury and jungle warfare 75 years on from the endof the conflict. John Hutchin, 96, joined the Chindits, a special fightingforce tasked with disrupting Japanese communications and supply lines duringthe war in the Far East, aged 20. The Chindits units drew their name from amythical Burmese lion that appeared on their badge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Protests continue in Russia's Far East demanding fair trial for 'people's governor'

Protests continue in Russia's Far East demanding fair trial for 'people's governor'

Demonstrators in Khabarovsk, Russia, continue for the third week calling for a fair trial of the former regional governor, Sergei Furgal.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Staffordshire Staffordshire County of England

Alton Towers closes after electrical storm disrupts water supply

 The Staffordshire theme park said overnight thunder storms affected its control system.
BBC News
Residents of Staffordshire town Stone queue for Covid-19 tests after spike in cases

Residents of Staffordshire town Stone queue for Covid-19 tests after spike in cases

People in Stone, Staffordshire, queue up for Covid-19 tests after a spike ofcases in the town, believed to be linked to the over-crowded Crown and AnchorPub last weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

National Memorial Arboretum


World War II World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies

VJ Day: Japan marks 75 years since end of WWII

 Japan's surrender on 15 August 1945, also known as VJ Day, marked the end of World War Two.
BBC News

Australian veteran Bill McDonald recalls the moment he knew World War II was over, 75 years on

 Navy veteran Bill McDonald, one of the few remaining witnesses to the Japanese surrender ceremonies of World War II, recounts his experience on the 75th..
SBS

VJ Day: UK commemorates 75th anniversary as royals lead tributes

 Senior royals are to lead tributes to mark the day World War Two ended with the surrender of Japan.
BBC News

VJ Day: People celebrate with street parties and kisses

 Victory over Japan Day marked the end of fighting in the Asia-Pacific region, and the end of WW2.
BBC News

BuddPeter

Peter Budd RT @RoyalNavy: The crew of HMS Prince of Wales will represent the Naval Service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire tomorro… 21 minutes ago

mikeliveira

miguel oliveira VJ Day: UK commemorates 75th anniversary as royals lead tributes: The Prince of Wales leads… https://t.co/t4CTy0o307 25 minutes ago

Ambidextrous__

⚒志Ambidextrous懷有二心的ΑΜΦΙΔΕΞΙΟΣ↔️⚡️📚⚔️カイالبراعة↔ 2⚒ THE TRIGGER U ARE THE >OR<|GATE|3REACTIONS HOVER AROUND LEAD L THE TRIGGER FOR GIF >>OR<< <8/42L24\8 1=>|<🦋>*⏲️*< /… https://t.co/5pdO4UOo52 39 minutes ago

AnnaMarieFlynn1

Anna Marie Flynn #VJDay75 very moving rememberance service lead by HRH the Prince of Wales ❤️💐#WeWillRememberThem xxx 2 hours ago

PamelaEley2

Pamela Eley RT @BBCDerby: A commemoration to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day is being held at the National Memorial Arboretum. The Prince of Wales… 2 hours ago

ExRnlwemo

Paul RT @ForcesNews: The Royal Family and world leaders are to lead tributes to Second World War veterans as the UK commemorates #VJDay75. The… 2 hours ago

BBCDerby

BBC Radio Derby A commemoration to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day is being held at the National Memorial Arboretum. The Princ… https://t.co/nULWvc65WO 3 hours ago

RF_Jenkins

Francis Jenkins RE RT @mhclg: HRH The Prince of Wales will today lead a national two minutes silence to mark Victory over Japan Day, which ended the Second Wo… 3 hours ago


