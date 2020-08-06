Global  
 

Barcelona players booed by fans after 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Barcelona players were greeted with booing as they arrived at their hotel in Lisbon following an 8-2 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich.View on euronews

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona [Video]

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss [Video]

Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss

Barcelona players booed as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League match

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:22Published

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: 'It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal'

 We were all warned about this Bayern Munich attack - now we have...
WorldNews

It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal - Bayern and Germany's Muller

 Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory against Barcelona was more "brutal" than Germany's 7-1 win against Brazil - plus you tell us whether you have seen..
BBC News

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Barcelona: What next after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich?

 What next for Barcelona after a humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich?
BBC News

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match [Video]

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

Two late goals help PSG oust Atalanta in Champions League quarters

 LISBON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- With two stunning goals in injury time, Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat Atalanta 2-1 here on Wednesday, roaring into the UEFA..
WorldNews

Lewandowski's time? A new winner? The Champions League stories to look out for

 What could the major stories be in the Champions League latter stages as the quarter-finals start in Lisbon?
BBC News

