Businesses in Little Italy feeling financial impacts after cancellation of annual Feast of the Assumption

Businesses in Little Italy feeling financial impacts after cancellation of annual Feast of the Assumption

This weekend, streets in Little Italy would have been crowded with people celebrating the Feast of the Assumption, but the popular festival was canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns, dealing a huge economic blow to local businesses.

