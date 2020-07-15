Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.

Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15.

This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic.

Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital.

Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid Covid19 [Video]

AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid Covid19

The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
'Want to be part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan', says Bangladeshi Envoy [Video]

'Want to be part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan', says Bangladeshi Envoy

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammad Imran, on August 15 stated that his country wished to part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. "I attended Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to strengthening our ties. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it," Mohammad Imran said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

 For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two..
DNA

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena will continue to fight for Marathi people: Uddhav Thackeray

 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the fight against injustice was the strength of Shiv Sena and the party would continue to take up..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with CMs

 PM Modi on Tuesday held a video conference meeting with chief ministers of various states to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. UP CM..
IndiaTimes
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert [Video]

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 17th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

CM Shivraj Singh unveils statue of 'Bharat Mata' in Bhopal [Video]

CM Shivraj Singh unveils statue of 'Bharat Mata' in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of 'Bharat Mata' at Shaurya Memorial in Bhopal on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Earlier, the Chief Minister hoisted national flag to mark the day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day [Video]

CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hoisted national flag. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day at his residence. This year, the celebrations have been kept minimal in view of coronavirus spread.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Mahant who shared dais with PM Modi tests positive for Covid

 Eight days after sharing stage with PM Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the bhoomi pujan..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath Singh launches Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation via video-conferencing [Video]

Rajnath Singh launches Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation via video-conferencing

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar on August 13. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others were also present at the event. NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for end-users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Covid: Ram Temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive in Mathura [Video]

Covid: Ram Temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive in Mathura

Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:23Published

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik Indian politician

CM Patnaik confers 'Suraj Award' virtually to kin of organ donators [Video]

CM Patnaik confers 'Suraj Award' virtually to kin of organ donators

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually conferred 'Suraj Award' to the families of people who donated their organs to save lives of others. All awarded families will get financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
COVID-19: Odisha CM inaugurates two plasma therapy facilities [Video]

COVID-19: Odisha CM inaugurates two plasma therapy facilities

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 05 inaugurated plasma therapy facilities at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur and another at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science And Research, Burla. He inaugurated the facility through video conferencing. With these new facilities, the plasma donation and transfusion will be very accessible. Odisha has recorded 12,982 active cases and 216 deaths till yet.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to AAP [Video]

COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to AAP

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19. He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published
Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दि [Video]

Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दि

Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:00Published

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

 The reason that the countrymen are able to live and breathe freely is because of the sacrifice of these great people, Kejriwal said.
DNA
Chief Ministers across India celebrate 74th Independence Day [Video]

Chief Ministers across India celebrate 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated 74th Independence Day. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted national flag in Panchukla. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated the I-day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Sarbananda Sonowal Sarbananda Sonowal Indian politician

Assam CM Sonowal inspects erosion caused by Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya [Video]

Assam CM Sonowal inspects erosion caused by Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected erosion caused by the Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya. He took stock of the work done by Water Resource Department and local administration to mitigate the danger. While speaking to ANI, he said, "If we could not safeguard bridge over river and road alongside then communication between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will cut off. We're successful in temporarily protecting it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar Indian politician

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, sister Rani Singh

 Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad on Saturday
DNA
Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad [Video]

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs [Video]

Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar reacted on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs at a private hotel in Manesar. He said, "Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National...
IndiaTimes - Published

PM: Must move forward with mantra of 'Make in India' & 'Make for World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural...
IndiaTimes - Published

PM Modi says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

NNEWS19315601

N NEWS This page is a timeline of Tweets with information and advice from the prime minister, chief ministers, other state… https://t.co/Q6yIF4RFPO 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border [Video]

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Independence Day exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News

PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour [Video]

74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published