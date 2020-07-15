Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammad Imran, on August 15 stated that his country wished to part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. "I attended Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to strengthening our ties. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it," Mohammad Imran said.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of 'Bharat Mata' at Shaurya Memorial in Bhopal on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Earlier, the Chief Minister hoisted national flag to mark the day.
On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hoisted national flag. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day at his residence. This year, the celebrations have been kept minimal in view of coronavirus spread.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar on August 13. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others were also present at the event. NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for end-users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23Published
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually conferred 'Suraj Award' to the families of people who donated their organs to save lives of others. All awarded families will get financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 05 inaugurated plasma therapy facilities at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur and another at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science And Research, Burla. He inaugurated the facility through video conferencing. With these new facilities, the plasma donation and transfusion will be very accessible. Odisha has recorded 12,982 active cases and 216 deaths till yet.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19. He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated 74th Independence Day. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted national flag in Panchukla. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated the I-day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected erosion caused by the Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya. He took stock of the work done by Water Resource Department and local administration to mitigate the danger. While speaking to ANI, he said, "If we could not safeguard bridge over river and road alongside then communication between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will cut off. We're successful in temporarily protecting it."
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.
Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar reacted on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs at a private hotel in Manesar. He said, "Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it."
PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is..