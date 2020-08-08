COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to AAP

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19.
He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19.
I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed BJP over MCD schools in Delhi. Sisodia said the BJP government should hand over MCD schools to Delhi government if they are unable to run them. Sisodia’s comment came after reported news of teachers not getting paid and textbooks not getting distributed in the schools. Sisodia visited one of the schools on Tuesday. On Monday, Sisodia wrote a letter to urban development minister Satyender Jain, saying, “I have received complaints that the schools run by municipal corporations, especially North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have not yet distributed textbooks to school children. The allegations against the civic body, if found true, are serious and no one can play with the lives of young children... It is unfortunate that even after a lapse of five full months during the academic year 2020-21, textbooks are yet to be provided to children, which can play havoc with their lives.” Watch the full video for more details.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi met family member of 12-year-old sexual assault victim at Delhi's AIIMS on August 08. Speaking on this she said that mishap cannot be rectified but compensation of 10 lakh has been given by the Delhi Government. "Whatever happened with the girl child cannot be rectified, but she can be helped so that she doesn't face trouble during treatment. Therefore, the compensation of 10 lakh has been given by the Delhi government. We hope that she get well soon," said Atishi on minor facing brutal sexual assault in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated 74th Independence Day. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted national flag in Panchukla. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated the I-day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion.
BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the national flag at Congress party's headquarters on Independence Day. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
