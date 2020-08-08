COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to AAP

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19.

He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19.

I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.