Massive clouds form from Ranch Fire in Azusa, California

A brush fire near Asuza, CA has spread to more than 3,000 acres , prompting evacuations.

Full credit to: @emilypanning on Twitter

Residents in Mountain Cove near Azusa were allowed to return to their homes as crews continue to battle the Ranch Fire. Meanwhile, the Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes has now scorched 11,637.

A brush fire spread across 3,000 acres towards homes in Asuza, California on Thursday evening (August 13). The Terrifying footage from one neighbour shows the glowing inferno ripping through the..

A wildfire broke out in Azusa, California on Thursday (August 13) afternoon. Authorities ordered evacuations and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 39 and the southbound lanes of the highway at..

