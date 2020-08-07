Amaal Mallik On His Latest Song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Starring Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana



Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:13 Published on January 1, 1970 Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens



Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her initial days in Bollywood and why she feels the term 'outsider' should be totally abolished. The Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey actor also talks about social media toxicity, trolls, and says had she not been an actor, she would have been more vocal. Sharing her views on mental health, Richa feels it's a much larger discussion and people need to understand is severity. Due to the lockdown, Richa's wedding plans with Ali Fazal also got delayed and she tells us it would only be sometime next year now. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:33 Published on January 1, 1970 ‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order



Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Sharpshooters allegedly plotting Salman Khan’s murder nabbed



Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were reportedly upset with the superstar over the killing of blackbucks by Salman Khan back in 1998. The police said that one of the sharpshooter had confessed that he conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in January. Some guns were also recovered from the arrested sharpshooters. Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani while he was in the state for the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The hunting of blackbucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and had later received bail in the case. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Watch this video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970

