Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammad Imran, on August 15 stated that his country wished to part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. "I attended Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to strengthening our ties. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it," Mohammad Imran said.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."
Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to be infected. Naik who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurved, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, is in home isolation. In Maharashtra, over 11,300 police personnel have so far been infected. While the death toll among Maharashtra cops has crossed 120, over 9,100 have recovered, and there are 2,000-plus active cases. In West Bengal, the state government withdrew the order regarding complete lockdown on August 28. However, lockdown orders remain in operation for August 20, 21, 27 and 31. India's total case tally has crossed 23.29 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 46,000. Over 16.39 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, the discovery of a new case after 102 days in New Zealand has led the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to say that postponement of the upcoming general elections is a possibility. Meanwhile, the Russian government said that the first batch of its Covid vaccine is likely to be released within two weeks. Russia has become the first country to declare a vaccine ready for use. Watch the full video for more updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Border Security Force (BSF) on Independence Day exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion. India is celebration 74th Independence Day.
Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day, in RS Pura area of Jammu. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched by Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 14.
Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. He said, "For last more than 70 years, Indian democracy is growing. Indian constitution has given many rights to Indian citizens. It has given equal opportunities and has given equality to all citizens. We are growing together and will grow together."He further said, "Indian security forces are very efficient and strong. We are enhancing training and equipment for the betterment. We assure that Indian security forces are successful in safeguarding and protecting the borders."
Parts of country witnessed complete lockdown on August 08. Streets wore a deserted look in Prayagraj as weekly lockdown has been implemented in districts of Uttar Pradesh. One of the locals said, "People have become careless, when they come out for morning walks they don't wear masks." West Bengal's Siliguri experienced second day of complete lockdown due to spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
