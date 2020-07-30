Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day

Global  
 

Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday.

Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag.

The national anthem was played in the background when soldiers hoisted the national flag.

At the Attari-Wagah border, ITBP DG SS Deswal hoisted the flag.

At India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri, West Bengal, sweets were shared by BSF personnel.

The soldiers shared sweets with BGB personnel.

India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

