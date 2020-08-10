Global  
 

Lord Mayor of Belfast laments Covid-19 crowd restrictions at VJ Day memorial

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A silence was held at Belfast City Hall during a socially distanced memorialevent at the Cenotaph.

Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey laid a wreath after the LastPost was played by a bugler.

Afterwards, Mr McCoubrey said it was frustratingthat health restrictions had prevented the occasion being marked with a majorevent, but said it was important to avoid mass gatherings.

“We’re in difficulttimes at the moment and there wasn’t very many people here but I think it wasvery, very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificedtheir lives to give us our freedom,” he said.

