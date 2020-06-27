Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

A silence was held at Belfast City Hall during a socially distanced memorialevent at the Cenotaph. Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey laid a wreath after the LastPost was played by a bugler. Afterwards, Mr McCoubrey said it was frustratingthat health restrictions had prevented the occasion being marked with a majorevent, but said it was important to avoid mass gatherings. “We’re in difficulttimes at the moment and there wasn’t very many people here but I think it wasvery, very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificedtheir lives to give us our freedom,” he said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at a national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has paid tribute to WW2 veterans as he attended the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
An uneasy calm prevailed in the violence hit areas of Bengaluru. The Rapid Action Force conducted flag marches in the DJ Halli police station area which had come under attack from a violent mob. Section 144, which had been imposed in the area following the violence, has now been extended upto 15th August. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at the involvement of the SDPI in the violence. The Minister said, four people associated with SDPI have been arrested in this regard and investigation is under way. Over 140 people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted over a social media post. 'The investigation will look into who are behind the incident, its links with other such incidents in the past. We will go deep into it and will not rest until we break through this conspiracy,"' Bommai said. Three people were killed and over 60 cops had been injured in the violence on Tuesday night. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
The Prince of Wales attends the graduation ceremony of the Queen's Squadron at RAF College Cranwell in his role as Reviewing Officer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Former Karnataka minister in Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Roshan Baig, has blamed Congress party for the Bengaluru violence. Three people died in the deadly violence and 60 police personnel got injured. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is totally to be blamed for this incident," said Roshan Baig. The violence broke out over a derogatory Facebook post on the night of August 11.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has defended the introduction of new quarantine restrictions on some travellers arriving in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn