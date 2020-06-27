Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belfast Belfast Capital and chief port of Northern Ireland

Lord Mayor of Belfast laments Covid-19 crowd restrictions at VJ Day memorial [Video]

Lord Mayor of Belfast laments Covid-19 crowd restrictions at VJ Day memorial

A silence was held at Belfast City Hall during a socially distanced memorialevent at the Cenotaph. Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey laid a wreath after the LastPost was played by a bugler. Afterwards, Mr McCoubrey said it was frustratingthat health restrictions had prevented the occasion being marked with a majorevent, but said it was important to avoid mass gatherings. “We’re in difficulttimes at the moment and there wasn’t very many people here but I think it wasvery, very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificedtheir lives to give us our freedom,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics [Video]

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from new baby sleep deprivation [Video]

Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from new baby sleep deprivation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from sleep deprivation,during a visit to Belfast to meet Northern Ireland's political leaders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
UK weather: The forecast for the next five days [Video]

UK weather: The forecast for the next five days

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for storms and sunshine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Victory over Japan Day Victory over Japan Day Effective end of World War II

Service marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day [Video]

Service marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at a national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:03Published
Defence Secretary pays tribute to veterans on VJ Day 75 [Video]

Defence Secretary pays tribute to veterans on VJ Day 75

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has paid tribute to WW2 veterans as he attended the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Today in History for August 15th

 Highlights of this day in history: Allies mark VJ-Day as World War II effectively ends; Woodstock begins; France's Napoleon Bonaparte born; India gains..
USATODAY.com

Royal Air Force Royal Air Force Aerial warfare service branch of the British Armed Forces

Bengaluru: RAF conducts flag march; govt blames SDPI; section 144 extended [Video]

Bengaluru: RAF conducts flag march; govt blames SDPI; section 144 extended

An uneasy calm prevailed in the violence hit areas of Bengaluru. The Rapid Action Force conducted flag marches in the DJ Halli police station area which had come under attack from a violent mob. Section 144, which had been imposed in the area following the violence, has now been extended upto 15th August. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at the involvement of the SDPI in the violence. The Minister said, four people associated with SDPI have been arrested in this regard and investigation is under way. Over 140 people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted over a social media post. 'The investigation will look into who are behind the incident, its links with other such incidents in the past. We will go deep into it and will not rest until we break through this conspiracy,"' Bommai said. Three people were killed and over 60 cops had been injured in the violence on Tuesday night. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:39Published

Migrant crossings: Mayor of Calais calls use of Navy ships to block Channel 'a declaration of war'

 Attack comes as Royal Air Force plane sent to patrol the waters – in response to Priti Patel's request for military help
Independent

UK flies air force plane over Channel amid migrant crossings

 A Royal Air Force surveillance plane flew over the English Channel on Monday as the British government sought to stop a growing number of people making the..
New Zealand Herald
Prince Charles attends Royal Air Force graduation ceremony [Video]

Prince Charles attends Royal Air Force graduation ceremony

The Prince of Wales attends the graduation ceremony of the Queen's Squadron at RAF College Cranwell in his role as Reviewing Officer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:16Published

Edinburgh Edinburgh Capital of Scotland

UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get? [Video]

UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get?

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way? [Video]

Weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way?

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening [Video]

Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Cardiff Cardiff Capital city of Wales

The Greatest Showman: The story of Cardiff's giant

 How a giant went from the slums to being the Queen's bodyguard and an American circus star.
BBC News
William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff [Video]

William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence [Video]

Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence

Former Karnataka minister in Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Roshan Baig, has blamed Congress party for the Bengaluru violence. Three people died in the deadly violence and 60 police personnel got injured. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is totally to be blamed for this incident," said Roshan Baig. The violence broke out over a derogatory Facebook post on the night of August 11.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Defence Secretary defends quarantine [Video]

Defence Secretary defends quarantine

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has defended the introduction of new quarantine restrictions on some travellers arriving in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Red Arrows cancel Cardiff VG Day flypast - latest updates on new route

Red Arrows cancel Cardiff VG Day flypast - latest updates on new route Those who were hoping to see the Red Arrows crossing the South West as they head to London will be...
Stroud Life - Published

Red Arrows to lead VJ Day commemorations with flypast over Belfast

Red Arrows to lead VJ Day commemorations with flypast over Belfast The Red Arrows will stage a flypast over Belfast as the 75th anniversary of VJ Day is marked in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Cambridge News


VJ Day 2020 Red Arrows flypast - where and what time to see the Red Arrows today

VJ Day 2020 Red Arrows flypast - where and what time to see the Red Arrows today Flight path routes for the Red Arrows as they stage a flypast across the UK - see when they will be...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Independent



Tweets about this

Cosette13

Cosette Campos RT @SkyNews: The Red Arrows are performing a flypast over Belfast to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. On 15 August 1945 the Second Wor… 40 seconds ago

jackiedunbar82

Jackie Dunbar RT @PAImages: The Red Arrows fly over the Titanic slipway, the Titanic Museum and the Samson and Goliath cranes in Belfast as part of their… 8 minutes ago

MrFDollarhyde

Stephen⚽️🏆🦅🚶🏻‍♂️🏌🏻‍♂️🍺🚴‍♂️🇬🇧💛💙 RT @coolfm: Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to commemorate the 75th anniversary of #VJDay 📸 Joel Neill https://t.co/iBowKJORku 10 minutes ago

Khoward4Katie

Katie @rafredarrows @RoyalAirForce @GPAPassenger @Cardiff_Airport @DefenceHQ @RAFScampton Thanks Red Arrows for the flypa… https://t.co/GtF6tPwC8K 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Red Arrows perform flypast to mark Armed Forces Day [Video]

Red Arrows perform flypast to mark Armed Forces Day

The Red Arrows performed a flypast on Saturday morning over Scarborough to mark Armed Forces Day. Scarborough was due to host the Armed Forces Day national event this year before it was cancelled.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published