Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled.

Report by Etemadil.

