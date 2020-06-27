Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Donate oximeters’: Kejriwal suggests ways to support villages amid Covid-19

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:51s - Published
‘Donate oximeters’: Kejriwal suggests ways to support villages amid Covid-19

‘Donate oximeters’: Kejriwal suggests ways to support villages amid Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic.

Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment.

The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus.

Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India.

Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen.

"My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness.

We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said.

The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Independence Day 2020: Delhi artists put up painting as touching tribute to Galwan Valley martyrs

 The huge painting depicts the scenery of the Galwan Valley where the Indian Army personnel were killed in action near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also..
DNA
COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to AAP [Video]

COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to AAP

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19. He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published
Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दि [Video]

Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दि

Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:00Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Once we get vaccine, Covid warriors will be first to get the dose: MoS health Ashwini Kumar Choubey

 Scientists are working hard on coronavirus vaccine and if their efforts bear fruit, Covid-19 warriors will be the first ones to get the dose, Union minister of..
IndiaTimes

Privileged parents form COVID pandemic pods that widen education gaps. We can do better.

 The coronavirus pandemic and privileged parents have broken an already unequal education system. What do we build in its place?
USATODAY.com

Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India

Embarrasment for AAP: Party leader Mukesh Tokas arrested for allegedly raping 25-year-old woman

 The 25-year-old woman filed an FIR in Delhi's Kishangarh police station.
DNA
‘BJP should hand over MCD schools to AAP govt if they can’t run them’: Sisodia [Video]

‘BJP should hand over MCD schools to AAP govt if they can’t run them’: Sisodia

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed BJP over MCD schools in Delhi. Sisodia said the BJP government should hand over MCD schools to Delhi government if they are unable to run them. Sisodia’s comment came after reported news of teachers not getting paid and textbooks not getting distributed in the schools. Sisodia visited one of the schools on Tuesday. On Monday, Sisodia wrote a letter to urban development minister Satyender Jain, saying, “I have received complaints that the schools run by municipal corporations, especially North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have not yet distributed textbooks to school children. The allegations against the civic body, if found true, are serious and no one can play with the lives of young children... It is unfortunate that even after a lapse of five full months during the academic year 2020-21, textbooks are yet to be provided to children, which can play havoc with their lives.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

'Feeling lucky': SI Sunita Maan on being invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan as corona warrior awardee [Video]

'Feeling lucky': SI Sunita Maan on being invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan as corona warrior awardee

SI Sunita Maan on being invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as coronavirus warrior awardee expressed happiness over her selection. She created awareness about COVID-19. "In lockdown, none knew about the virus. We distributed essentials and sensitizers. I feel lucky to be chosen from 1 lakh Delhi Police personnel. Can't describe the exact feeling," SI Sunita Maan said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published
Corona warriors lived mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served Indians: PM Modi [Video]

Corona warriors lived mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

List of chief ministers of Delhi List of chief ministers of Delhi Head of government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India

Electric Vehicle Policy aims to boost Delhi's economy: Delhi CM [Video]

Electric Vehicle Policy aims to boost Delhi's economy: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed about Electric Vehicle Policy's objective on August 07 and assured that it will give boost to Delhi's economy during the unprecedented times of coronavirus. "We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital. This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published
COVID-19 cases below prediction in Delhi: CM Kejriwal [Video]

COVID-19 cases below prediction in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 01, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID-19 situation. He said, "It was predicted that by June 30 Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases." "This is the result of everyone's hard work. We have been able to control the situation," Delhi CM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi CM Kejriwal inspects Covid facility at Commonwealth Games village [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal inspects Covid facility at Commonwealth Games village

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inspected Commonwealth Games sports complex which was converted into Covid Centre. Kejriwal, along with deputy CM Manish Sisodia inspected the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
CM Kejriwal inspects commonwealth games village set up as COVID centre [Video]

CM Kejriwal inspects commonwealth games village set up as COVID centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on July 01 visited commonwealth games village which has been turned into COVID care centre. CM Kejriwal said, "Around 500 beds have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons [Video]

'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons

Delhi Chief Minister listed 5 'weapons' deployed by the national capital in its fight against Covid-19. Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi's fight against the virus began in March when around 35,000..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:43Published