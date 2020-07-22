Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted

Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second baby around March 2021. Kareena will quickly wrap up Laal Singh Chaddha
Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family, expecting their second child
Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. His sister Priya Dutt was also seen at the hospital, although she travelled in a different car. Dutt visited the Lilavati Hospital amid reports that he has been diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer. The 'Munna Bhai' actor had recently been admitted to the same hospital and discharged on August 10. The next day he had announced a break from work while asking well-wishers to not 'unnecessarily speculate' on his health condition. He had also specified that he had tested negative for Covid-19 infection. On August 16, Dutt left the hospital wearing a pink kurta and matching face mask. He also sported a face shield, aimed at preventing Covid infection. Watch the full video for more.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe. "There is no mention of time of death in Sushant’s post-mortem report. Time of death crucial to clear how Sushant died. It is hard to say Sushant died by hanging if there is no time of death. All these questions have to be answered by Mumbai police, Cooper Hospital. We won’t be near the truth until CBI investigates the case," he said. Meanwhile, actor Ankita Lokhande shared details of flat registration and EMIs. Reports had emerged that Ankita’s flat’s EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. On Friday, the ED had reported on deduction of EMIs from Sushant’s account. ED has been questioning Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. ED registered a case against Chakraborty after Sushant’s father filed an FIR. Sushant’s father has leveled severe allegations against Rhea and her family. Rhea had moved SC alleging 'media trial' and asking to shift the case to Mumbai police.
Meet Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot from Mumbai who has build a six-seater aircraft. The aircraft has completed its first phase of test flight. "We exhibited this aircraft in 2016 under 'Make In India' scheme. Finally, we got the permit to fly in 2019. There are two other tests lined up. This is a very important step to indigenise the aircraft manufacturing industry in India," said Captain Amol Yadav "I built this aircraft on my house's terrace. Successfully tested its various manoeuvre capabilities. We've required flying permits," Captain Amol Yadav said.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Ajay Devgan, Dino Morea and Raveena Tandon were spotted. Ajay devgan was snapped outside his office in Juhu. Dino Morea was spotted cycling at Bandstand in Bandra. The actor, however, was seen not wearing a mask. Dino maintained social distancing as he was travelling alone. Raveena Tandon was spotted at Starbucks in Juhu. Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon was also snapped at Starbucks, Juhu.
IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made. This comes amid an escalating blame game between police of the two states over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Bihar police had alleged that they have not even been provided with basic documents like the post mortem report etc by their Mumbai counterparts. The matter has also taken a political turn with several top leaders from Bihar slamming the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra. Many of them have also called for a CBI probe into the death of the actor who originally hailed Bihar. Sushant Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna and leveled serious allegations against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
A former Starbucks employee told Business Insider things you should never do at the coffee chain. Don't collect a beverage without looking at the name on the cup. Don't expect a free refill on every drink. Avoid asking for drink add-ins after you've already paid. Please don't leave a mess at the sugar and milk area. Ordering off of the "secret menu" can be a real headache for baristas. Don't get in line if you don't know what you want to order yet.
A former Starbucks employee has been arrested for allegedly spitting in the drinks of law enforcement officers. According to CNN, 21-year-old Kevin A. Trejo was charged Monday with crimes. Park Ridge New Jersey police launched an investigation after receiving information about possible drink tampering. Trejo is facing several charges, including creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out taking necessary precautions and wearing masks. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted. Varun and Kiara were seen together at the old Dharma Productions office. Aditya was seen at R Balki’s office while Riddhima was seen stepping out of a salon. Watch the full video for more.
TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Malad apartment late on Wednesday night. Police suspected that the 44-year-old actor died by suicide. Sharma was staying at first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad (west). Police said a security guard found him dead and alerted society members. A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered. Police have sent actor's body to a govt hospital for autopsy. According to police, Sharma had rented the apartment in February. Sharma had appeared in shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti among others. Sharma is best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor is also listed as a cast member in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Sameer's death was condoled by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Sameer's last social media post, a picture of sea, was shared on Instagram on July 29.
