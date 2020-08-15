Whales Frolicking and Feeding in Pouch Cove

Occurred on August 7, 2020 / Pouch Cove, Newfoundland, CanadaInfo from Licensor: "Drone footage just two of about ten humpback Whales feeding on caplin, herring and other fish in Pouch Cove Newfoundland.

This group of whales spent about four days in the area feeding and resting in the Pouch Cove area.

Pouch Cove is one of the most easterly located towns in all of North America and known to be the 'first to see the sun' on the continent."