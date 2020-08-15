Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saturday morning forecast

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Saturday morning forecast
Saturday morning forecast 8/15/20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WITH ALL THOSE FIRES BURNING INOUR MOUNTAINS AND WE HAVE BEENTALKING ABOUT IT ALL MORNING,KATIE.THE HEAT IS NOT GOING AWAY, ANDWE ARE NOT GOING TO SEE MUCHMOISTURE EITHER.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/15 Saturday Morning Forecast

We'll have another beautiful day across the area, even though it'll be a bit breezy with slightly...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

Shoodtd

Steven Hood RT @abc7alexcheney: Happy Saturday! It's going to be HOT today! An excessive heat warning for most of Southern California through next we… 32 seconds ago

bigboymiguel12

miguel arevalo👑😀 RT @ErikaDelgadoWx: Good Saturday morning, South Florida! We are waking up to a few showers this morning. Tune in to @wswvn for your week… 1 minute ago

abc7alexcheney

Alex Cheney Happy Saturday! It's going to be HOT today! An excessive heat warning for most of Southern California through nex… https://t.co/MpkJJwS4Pz 10 minutes ago

bc_storm_watch

British Columbia 🇨🇦 Storm Watch RT @ChristopherPwx: Good Saturday Morning Everyone! 😃Don't forget your umbrella if you live, or plan to travel to, the Moresby Island, as w… 11 minutes ago

ChristopherPwx

Christopher Poitras Good Saturday Morning Everyone! 😃Don't forget your umbrella if you live, or plan to travel to, the Moresby Island,… https://t.co/HgwBmAOQOf 16 minutes ago

NCDAQ_Forecast

NC Air Quality Forecast Center UPDATE: We have made adjustments to our forecast for today - Saturday, 8/15/2020 #ncwx #airquality #AQI For detail… https://t.co/iGrdTOxhmB 17 minutes ago

boss_dennie

Deno 🤑🤑 RT @WBBMNewsradio: Saturday morning @accuweather forecast. • Very warm & humid today with a late day shower or thunderstorm, high 88. • Tu… 21 minutes ago

NEWS9

News 9 Saturday Morning Forecast With Matt Mahler https://t.co/bjp6vrRkrl 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

FORECAST: Saturday morning [Video]

FORECAST: Saturday morning

Saturday morning forecast

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:43Published
5am Saturday Morning Weather [Video]

5am Saturday Morning Weather

Wake up with ABC15 Mornings for a check of your most accurate forecast.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:03Published
Saturday Morning Webcast [Video]

Saturday Morning Webcast

16 WAPT Meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 03:04Published