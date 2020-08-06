End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam



Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of them. Parikshit used MS Dhoni’s mantra to crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. He secured the 373rd rank in the prestigious competitive examination. The rank holder even shared a message for aspirants saying that it is hard work and self-belief that takes one far. Thoudam said, “MS Dhoni in one his interview once said that he has a lot of challenges as the captain of the Indian Cricket team and tries to control what is controllable.” A total of 829 candidates have been selected through the civil services examination 2019, results for which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission. Watch the full video for more.

