End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket.

The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019 world cup against New Zealand in July 2019.

MS Dhoni: Ex-India captain announces retirement

 India great and World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni retires at the age of 39.
BBC News
7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers [Video]

7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers

A seven-year-old girl played the signature helicopter shot of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The video of Pari Sharma was shared by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He also added his commentary in the 18 seconds video. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills. Pari, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak, is coached by her father. She aspires to represent Indian women's cricket team and break all batting records. Pari's father had played with former India cricketer Ajay Ratra and Joginder Sharma. This is not the first time Pari has caught the eye of former cricketers. Earlier, Pari had bowled over former cricketers with her solid technique. Pari's first video surfaced on social media in April this year. She was appreciated by cricketers Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan. The English captains were in awe of the 7-year-old's batting. India women cricketers like Shikha Pandey too had reacted on the clip.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published
Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam [Video]

Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of them. Parikshit used MS Dhoni’s mantra to crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. He secured the 373rd rank in the prestigious competitive examination. The rank holder even shared a message for aspirants saying that it is hard work and self-belief that takes one far. Thoudam said, “MS Dhoni in one his interview once said that he has a lot of challenges as the captain of the Indian Cricket team and tries to control what is controllable.” A total of 829 candidates have been selected through the civil services examination 2019, results for which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:39Published
UPSC Results 2019: 'Believe in what you do' says Parikshit Thoudam 373th rank holder from Manipur [Video]

UPSC Results 2019: 'Believe in what you do' says Parikshit Thoudam 373th rank holder from Manipur

Parikshit Thoudam from Manipur cracked the prestigious Civil Services Exam 2019 and secured the 373th rank. The young lad also gave out some very relevant tips for aspirants preparing for the CSE exam and techniques on approach balancing for the three stages.He said, "Believe in what you do, MS Dhoni in one of his interviews said he tries to control what is controllable, that applies everywhere. It's your hard work and self believe that'll take you far." Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results were declared on Tuesday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

