End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

A seven-year-old girl played the signature helicopter shot of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The video of Pari Sharma was shared by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He also added his commentary in the 18 seconds video. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills. Pari, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak, is coached by her father. She aspires to represent Indian women's cricket team and break all batting records. Pari's father had played with former India cricketer Ajay Ratra and Joginder Sharma. This is not the first time Pari has caught the eye of former cricketers. Earlier, Pari had bowled over former cricketers with her solid technique. Pari's first video surfaced on social media in April this year. She was appreciated by cricketers Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan. The English captains were in awe of the 7-year-old's batting. India women cricketers like Shikha Pandey too had reacted on the clip.
Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of them. Parikshit used MS Dhoni’s mantra to crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. He secured the 373rd rank in the prestigious competitive examination. The rank holder even shared a message for aspirants saying that it is hard work and self-belief that takes one far. Thoudam said, “MS Dhoni in one his interview once said that he has a lot of challenges as the captain of the Indian Cricket team and tries to control what is controllable.” A total of 829 candidates have been selected through the civil services examination 2019, results for which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission. Watch the full video for more.
