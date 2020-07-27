President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the event.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present in the dinner party.

India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.