President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

On the occasion of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at National War Memorial. President Kovind was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held delegation level talks with Indonesian Defence Minister, Prabowo Subianto on July 27. The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Chief of Indian Army, MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were also present in the meeting. Prabowo Subianto is on a 3-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.
The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15. However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion musical performance was also held by the Border Security Force (BSF). The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a book titled 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' in Delhi on August 11. The book chronicles M. Venkaiah Naidu's three years in office as the Vice President of India. Rajnath Singh spoke on the importance of the book and said it will give a different perspective to the readers.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:51Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on..