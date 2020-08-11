Belarusians in Poland join protests against President Lukashenko

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.
Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions.