Belarusians in Poland join protests against President Lukashenko

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Thousands of Belarusians living in Poland joined the protests on Saturday, some of them waving banners with the slogan "Belarusian Life Matters."

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland

 The agreement, signed in Warsaw, will see some US troops redeployed from Germany to Poland.
BBC News
U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus’ Lukashenko says he is being targeted by ‘color revolution’, seeks to join forces with Putin

 Mass anti-government protests in Belarus are actually a “color revolution” in action, and Russia may be the next target if the country fails to halt its..
WorldNews
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests [Video]

EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

Bloc takes first step towards new sanctions over post-election crackdown as opposition leader calls for more protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:48Published
Belarus workers join protests against president [Video]

Belarus workers join protests against president

Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Presidential vote in Belarus throws the country into the flames of civil war

The people of Belarus suffered a trauma as a result of the presidential election, similarly to the...
PRAVDA - Published


