For the first time since the opening day of this year’s tournament, a strictlyregulated number of fans were allowed into the Crucible to watch RonnieO’Sullivan and Kyren Wilson 's opening session of the World SnookerChampionship final.

Scotland's Anthony McGill is on course to cause an upset in his first World Championship semi-final with a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson.

Ronnie O'Sullivan recovers from the verge of defeat to beat Mark Selby 17-16 and set up a World Championship final against Kyren Wilson.

Fans to be allowed into the Crucible Theatre this weekend for the final of the World Snooker Championship, BBC Sport understands.

Kyren Wilson beats qualifier Anthony McGill 17-16 after an unforgettable final frame to reach his first World Championship final.

Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson after a turgid opening session of the World Championship final in Sheffield.

