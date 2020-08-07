Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary

Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University.

Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and his arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant.

The image was enough send him into an indefinite leave of absence.

Huffpost says Liberty alumnus Jonathan Merritt says that Falwell will almost certainty be back at the university.

“If the board was going to fire him, they would have also done so." Falwell's father, Jerry Falwell Sr., founded the university in 1971.