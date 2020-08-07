Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary

Global  
 

Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University.

Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and his arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant.

The image was enough send him into an indefinite leave of absence.

Huffpost says Liberty alumnus Jonathan Merritt says that Falwell will almost certainty be back at the university.

“If the board was going to fire him, they would have also done so." Falwell's father, Jerry Falwell Sr., founded the university in 1971.


Liberty University names acting president after Falwell placed on indefinite leave

Liberty University in Virginia announced Monday that its board had chosen Jerry Prevo to serve as...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsyNewsmaxChristian PostDaily CallerUSATODAY.com


Jerry Falwell, Jr. On "Indefinite Leave" From Liberty University After Racy Photo

Days after Falwell received criticism for posting photos online that showed him with his pants...
NPR - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsMediaite


Holier-than-thou Christian university boss Jerry Falwell Jr takes ‘leave of absence’ after bizarre unzipped trousers photo

Anti-LGBT evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr has been placed on a “leave of absence” from Liberty...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com



