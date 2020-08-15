Colorful Blinking UFO Caught on Video on 8-13-2020

Occurred on August 13, 2020 / Lawton, Michigan, USAInfo from Licensor: "I (Nathan H.) stepped out on the deck in Lawton, Michigan just past midnight on 8-13-2020 and looked up at stars and spotted this one odd flickering saucer/elliptical-shaped object in the sky in the west, (slightly north of west pointing of camera).

It stayed in that area.

Was not a plane, jet, or helicopter.

Rapidly changing bright multiple colors were emitting from it.

It didn't make any sounds, that I could hear anyway.

I was amazed and couldn't believe what I was seeing and I did the best I could to get it on video footage.

I think I got some very good footage of it!"