Colorful Blinking UFO Caught on Video on 8-13-2020
Occurred on August 13, 2020 / Lawton, Michigan, USAInfo from Licensor: "I (Nathan H.) stepped out on the deck in Lawton, Michigan just past midnight on 8-13-2020 and looked up at stars and spotted this one odd flickering saucer/elliptical-shaped object in the sky in the west, (slightly north of west pointing of camera).
It stayed in that area.
Was not a plane, jet, or helicopter.
Rapidly changing bright multiple colors were emitting from it.
It didn't make any sounds, that I could hear anyway.
I was amazed and couldn't believe what I was seeing and I did the best I could to get it on video footage.
I think I got some very good footage of it!"
