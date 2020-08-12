COVID update: With 12,614 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Global  
 

Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases.

In last 24 hours, the state has reported 12,614 new COVID cases.

Total number of cases in the state mounted to 5,84,754.

In Punjab, 1,033 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 30,041.

Delhi reported 1,276 new COVID19 positive cases.

Total number of cases rise to 15,19,28 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,732 new COVID19 positive cases.

5,860 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu.

1,608 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today.

