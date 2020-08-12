COVID update: With 12,614 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Testing of COVID-19 has increased in India. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a record high of 8,48,728 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416. 12,608 new COVID-19 cases, and 364 deaths reported in Maharashtra. Delhi reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths taking total number of cases to 3,26,245.
A Chennai artist has attempted to enter Guinness World Records. Shiva Raman painted Mahatma Gandhi's portrait using coffee powder. He painted Gandhiji's portrait covering 2,020 square feet area. Raman started painting at 6 am on August 14 and finished his work at 6 am on August 15. The artist works as a faculty member of arts at Hindustan International School in Guindy. Raman art aims at promoting patriotism on occasion of Independence Day. India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations were planned in view of Covid pandemic. Security was tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops were also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.
A 23-year-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur has been allegedly killed in Canada. Surajdeep Singh went to Canada's Brampton city three years ago on student visa. His family members mourned his death in Batala city of Punjab. Speaking to ANI, one of the deceased relative said, "We got a phone call at around 05:00 informing that some miscreants attacked on Surajdeep with an intention of loot while he was coming back from Gurudwara Sahib. He got injured in the attack and lost his life in the incident."
2 youths, wrote Khalistan on a saffron Khanda flag and unfurled it atop Moga District administration complex on Aug 14. It was later, brought down by police officials. The investigation is underway and strict action against miscreants.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa bashed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to my safety.' Pratap Bajwa said, "I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You are democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19. He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.
Water level of Munneru River in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna has been increased due to heavy rainfall in the district. Roads in the area have been blocked due to water logging. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are receiving downpour from past few days.
The cases of coronavirus continued to rise in India. Maharashtra crossed 5.6 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases and reached to 5,60,126. 11,813 new COVID-19 cases and 413 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Aug 13. Delhi reported 956 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths today. 9996 new COVID-19 positive cases and 82 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. 6706 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths reported in Karnataka today.
Kerala Government has begun distribution of Onam special food kits to rations holders ahead of Onam festival. These food kits will be distributed till August 29. One of the shop owners in Nanthancode said, "First, we are giving to yellow cardholders then pink, blue and at last to general cardholders."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do
On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector. From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched