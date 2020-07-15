Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published
UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Parcel Service United Parcel Service American package delivery company

Super Bowl of shipping: Behind the scenes of the holiday delivery rush

 Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, on how FedEx and UPS handle the busiest shipping day of the year.
CBS News
UPS Up 11% [Video]

UPS Up 11%

On Thursday, UPS beat estimates for second-quarter revenue and profits. This is because the coronavirus pandemic has boosted domestic deliveries. CEO Carol Tome said Demand in Asia and strong healthcare shipping activity also fueled the UPS earnings win. The company refrained from providing forward guidance, citing ongoing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. Business Insider reports that UPS shares rallied as much as 11.4% in early trading.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud [Video]

GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud

On Tuesday, freshman congressman Steve Watkins, from Kansas, was charged with three felonies. Newser reports that Watkins listed a UPS postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form. The charges came three weeks before the state's Aug. 4 primary election. Fellow Republicans are pushing to oust him from the eastern Kansas seat he barely won in 2018. According to Newser Watkins has supported President Trump. Watkins said the charges against him were "bogus."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

FedEx FedEx American freight and package delivery company

Cyber Monday: More than half of employees to shop at work

 Markets opened mixed as investors keep an eye on retail stocks; a CareerBuilder survey shows 54 percent of employees are planning to shop while at work on Cyber..
CBS News
Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot [Video]

Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot

[NFA] A federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded in a shooting by a disgruntled lawyer at her New Jersey home broke her silence on Monday, calling for measures to keep personal information of jurists private. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

How to safely return your absentee ballot without USPS

 There are several ways to safely return your ballot without using USPS.
CBS News

Postal Crisis Ripples Across Nation as Election Looms

 President Trump’s furious objection to mail-in balloting and a new Trump-allied postmaster general are raising fears about the election and the Postal Service.
NYTimes.com

Postal Service warns states of critical mail-in voting delays

 The U.S. Postal Service sent letters to more than 40 states, warning that it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive..
CBS News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UPS, FedEx Stocks Spikes After Trump Rejects Funding for USPS

Stock values for UPS and FedEx have soared after President Donald Trump said he would reject any...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this