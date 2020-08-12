Global  
 

Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle says it's good to be home after returning to the United States with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan move into new California home

 Montecito real estate agenct Pippa Davis discusses the royal couple's choice of home. (Aug. 15)
 
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month. The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles. The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in California. A representative for the couple told CNN that they recently moved into their new Santa Barabara, California home. The spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to their new address in July of this year. In January, the couple announced that they were giving up their royal titles. The couple has kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID [Video]

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.

Meghan Markle criticises 'toxic' media as she says she is 'happy to be home' and can now 'use her voice'

 Meghan Markle has revealed she is "happy to be home" after a long absence from the US, saying she was ready to use her voice in a way she had "not been..
Meghan ‘devastated’ to return and see state of US [Video]

Meghan ‘devastated’ to return and see state of US

The Duchess of Sussex said that it was "devastating" to return to the US andsee the "state of affairs" it was in. Speaking at a virtual event organised byThe 19th, a US non-profit, non-partisan newsroom, Meghan said it was "so sadto see where our country was in that moment".

'It's good to be home': Duchess Meghan leads interview on fixing race, gender issues in newsrooms

 The former Meghan Markle interviewed the head of new online publication The 19th about how to improve newsrooms on race and gender issues.
Facebook starts Instagram and Messenger chat integration in new update

 Facebook appears to have begun the process of integrating the chat systems found in Messenger and Instagram. You might see a pop-up upon opening Instagram that..
Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day [Video]

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Service marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day [Video]

Service marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at a national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence [Video]

Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence

Former Karnataka minister in Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Roshan Baig, has blamed Congress party for the Bengaluru violence. Three people died in the deadly violence and 60 police personnel got injured. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is totally to be blamed for this incident," said Roshan Baig. The violence broke out over a derogatory Facebook post on the night of August 11.

