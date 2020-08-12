Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month. The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles. The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in California. A representative for the couple told CNN that they recently moved into their new Santa Barabara, California home. The spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to their new address in July of this year. In January, the couple announced that they were giving up their royal titles. The couple has kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
The Duchess of Sussex said that it was “devastating” to return to the US andsee the “state of affairs” it was in. Speaking at a virtual event organised byThe 19th, a US non-profit, non-partisan newsroom, Meghan said it was “so sadto see where our country was in that moment”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at a national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Karnataka minister in Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Roshan Baig, has blamed Congress party for the Bengaluru violence. Three people died in the deadly violence and 60 police personnel got injured. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is totally to be blamed for this incident," said Roshan Baig. The violence broke out over a derogatory Facebook post on the night of August 11.