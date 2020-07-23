MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019 world cup against New Zealand in July 2019.
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.
Heavy rainfall in the national capital led to waterlogging in over 40 areas of Delhi. This was the heaviest spell of rain this monsoon season. Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches. Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media platforms as well. In one such video some people were seen pushing a car that was stuck in the waterlogged streets. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also posted a video of a bullock cart ferrying people in a waterlogged street of the capital. Some people lose balance and fall into the water on the street. Gambhir posted this video to attack the AAP government over the waterlogging in the capital. Light rainfall is likely to continue in the capital over the next two to three days. Overall, Delhi has recorded seven per cent more rains than normal in the monsoon season so far. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about how serious he is about water logging in the state? He made this statement after attending the Parliamentary Committee of Urban Development over water logging condition in the national capital. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Gautam Gambhir said that Public Works Department members were not present in the meeting. "PWD members were not called in the meeting, so there is no point of missing," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the member of Parliamentary Committee of Urban Development Sanjay Singh replied over BJP leader's allegation. The AAP leader also said that in parliamentary standing committee only the chairman has right to disclose the matters discussed in. The members cannot share it, more to that Gautam Gambhir has shared wrong information.
Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of them. Parikshit used MS Dhoni’s mantra to crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. He secured the 373rd rank in the prestigious competitive examination. The rank holder even shared a message for aspirants saying that it is hard work and self-belief that takes one far. Thoudam said, “MS Dhoni in one his interview once said that he has a lot of challenges as the captain of the Indian Cricket team and tries to control what is controllable.” A total of 829 candidates have been selected through the civil services examination 2019, results for which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission. Watch the full video for more.
