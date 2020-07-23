Global  
 

MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media.

Dhoni’s teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck.

Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his.

BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase.

Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions trophy (2013).

Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014.

Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.

From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.

