|
|
|
White nationalist group and counterprotesters face off at Georgia's Stone Mountain monument
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:24s - Published
White nationalist group and counterprotesters face off at Georgia's Stone Mountain monument
Georgia's Stone Mountain Park is closed Saturday as a tense standoff between white nationalist protesters and counterprotesters continues nearby.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Back The Blue faces off with Black Lives Matter in New York City
Back The Blue held a rally on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York, many of them holding the police blue-stripe flag. The rally was held at Carl Schurz Park, not far from a Black Lives Matter..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:55Published
|