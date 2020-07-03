Global  
 

White nationalist group and counterprotesters face off at Georgia's Stone Mountain monument

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:24s - Published
White nationalist group and counterprotesters face off at Georgia's Stone Mountain monument

White nationalist group and counterprotesters face off at Georgia's Stone Mountain monument

Georgia's Stone Mountain Park is closed Saturday as a tense standoff between white nationalist protesters and counterprotesters continues nearby.

