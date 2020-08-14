Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline

Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline

British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday isrequired to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in thecountry.

The move sparked a rush on return tickets, which saw many peoplespending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time.

The quarantine conditionsalso apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands,Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician Secretary of State for transport

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list [Video]

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said in a tweet.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:27Published
Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions [Video]

Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the imposition of new quarantine restrictions on people arriving from some countries including France and the Netherlands. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Britons in France being charged hundreds of pounds to avoid quarantine

 British tourists in France are being charged hundreds of pounds to return home before quarantine restrictions are imposed. Air fares are more than six times..
WorldNews

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021 [Video]

Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Wiegman to coach England Women's team

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:53Published
European vacations just got more complicated [Video]

European vacations just got more complicated

France and the Netherlands will join Spain on the list of quarantine countries in the UK. But how is the rest of Europe faring? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

England women: Sarina Wiegman to succeed Phil Neville in September 2021

 Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England's head coach in September 2021.
BBC News

Monaco Monaco Principality forming an enclave within France

Cheptegei smashes 5,000m world record

 MONACO: Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two..
WorldNews
Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League [Video]

Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League

SHOWS: FONTVIEILLI, MONACO (AUGUST 14, 2020) (POOL VIA REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. STILL PHOTO SHOWING UGANDA'S JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI RUNNING DURING THE 5,000 METRES RACE AT THE MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET EN

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:25Published

Joshua Cheptegei breaks 5,000m world record

 Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei produces an astonishing run in Monaco to break the 16-year-old 5,000m world record by almost two seconds.
BBC News

Malta Malta Island country in the central Mediterranean

Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures [Video]

Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 66% increase of positive coronaviruscases in France has led to the Government's decision to impose a 14-dayquarantine on travellers returning to the UK. The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta,Turks & Caicos and Aruba have also been added to the quarantine list from 4amon Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Shapps adds France to quarantine list [Video]

Shapps adds France to quarantine list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced quarantine restrictions for travellers from France will be imposed from this weekend. Those coming from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba are also affected. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Turks and Caicos Islands Turks and Caicos Islands British overseas territory in the Caribbean


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: France quarantine starts after race to beat deadline

Holidaymakers had just hours to return to the UK to avoid the 14-day self-isolation requirement.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

qwerty14117587

qwerty RT @qwerty14117587: Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline - https://t.co/2mAlL32I2D https://t.co… 2 hours ago

CharmainCshep

Charmaine RT @itvnews: Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline https://t.co/caiiEsMJCF 3 hours ago

qwerty14117587

qwerty Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline - https://t.co/2mAlL32I2D https://t.co/ZhbUHrhC4L 4 hours ago

SteveJonesPA

Stephen Jones RT @EddDracott: Holidaymakers arrived back from France with minutes to spare before Saturday's 4am quarantine deadline. Asked what he thou… 7 hours ago

EddDracott

Edd Dracott Holidaymakers arrived back from France with minutes to spare before Saturday's 4am quarantine deadline. Asked what… https://t.co/XSLN9F9dij 7 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline https://t.co/caiiEsMJCF 7 hours ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline https://t.co/JBCUtuSg1B 7 hours ago

ooharradventure

Ooh Arr Adventures Holidaymakers - if you arrive to the beach via a car with your food and drinks, you can carry it back to your car a… https://t.co/ErvBzan9fv 5 days ago