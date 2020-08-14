Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline

British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday isrequired to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in thecountry.

The move sparked a rush on return tickets, which saw many peoplespending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time.

The quarantine conditionsalso apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands,Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.