When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15.

Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy.

Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

Dhoni fulfilled his patrolling duties for about 15 days in Kashmir in 2019.

Dhoni served as part of Victor Force and undertook guard & post duty too.

Dhoni was awarded the honor by the Indian Army in 2011.

The former Indian captain is also a qualified paratrooper.

Dhoni completed five parachute training jumps in 2015 from Indian Army aircraft.

Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014.

Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.

From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.