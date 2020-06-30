Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day

Indian Parliament was illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Similar spectacular visuals were seen from North Block, South Block and India Gate. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 15.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership, which was co-chaired with US Secretary of Energy Dept, Dan Brouillette. The meeting was held in presence of US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Ambassador of India to US TS Sandhu and delegation from US and Indian sides.
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC in USA, where it was vandalised during 'Black Lives Matter' protest was restored to its old glory and inaugurated again in Washington DC. The inauguration was done by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting in June during nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Pakistan sent back Indian diplomatic staff after India asked the neighbouring country to reduce its diplomatic staff by half here. The step came after the arrest of two Pakistani spies this month, which was followed by Pakistan torturing two of Indian officials. The Indian High Commission officials reached Attari-Wagah Border to return home. The officials reached Attari-Wagah Border in a bus. Meanwhile, officials of Pakistan High Commission in India also reached the Attari-Wagah border to return to their own country.
A group of Pakistan's minority communities including Sindhi, Pashtun and Gilgit Baltistan staged a protest against Pakistan in Washington DC. "We are here to tell the world that we Sindhi, Pashtun, Gilgit Baltistan are not happy with Pakistan. Pakistan is terrorist state. They killed our leaders. There are many Sindhi workers who are prisoners under Pakistan. We will continue our struggle until the world especially United States and United Nation declare Pakistan as a terrorist state." They also raised slogans and placards in front of Embassy of Pakistan in US.
A five-year-old girl from Chennai, Sanjana, attempted a Guinness World Record on Independence Day by shooting 111 arrows non- stop from the suspended position in 13 minutes. "Five year old girl Sanjana..
The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15. However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion musical performance was..