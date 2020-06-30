Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day

Global  
 

The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15.

Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day.

Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale.

The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal.

Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic.

"A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge.

We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.

Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day

Indian Parliament was illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Similar spectacular visuals were seen from North Block, South Block and India Gate. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 15.

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.

Dharmendra Pradhan attends 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership [Video]

Dharmendra Pradhan attends 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership, which was co-chaired with US Secretary of Energy Dept, Dan Brouillette. The meeting was held in presence of US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Ambassador of India to US TS Sandhu and delegation from US and Indian sides.

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest [Video]

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC in USA, where it was vandalised during 'Black Lives Matter' protest was restored to its old glory and inaugurated again in Washington DC. The inauguration was done by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting in June during nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Indian Embassy officials in Pakistan return home after govt reduces staff strength [Video]

Indian Embassy officials in Pakistan return home after govt reduces staff strength

Pakistan sent back Indian diplomatic staff after India asked the neighbouring country to reduce its diplomatic staff by half here. The step came after the arrest of two Pakistani spies this month, which was followed by Pakistan torturing two of Indian officials. The Indian High Commission officials reached Attari-Wagah Border to return home. The officials reached Attari-Wagah Border in a bus. Meanwhile, officials of Pakistan High Commission in India also reached the Attari-Wagah border to return to their own country.

Sindhis, Pashtuns protest against 'terrorist state' Pakistan in Washington DC [Video]

Sindhis, Pashtuns protest against 'terrorist state' Pakistan in Washington DC

A group of Pakistan's minority communities including Sindhi, Pashtun and Gilgit Baltistan staged a protest against Pakistan in Washington DC. "We are here to tell the world that we Sindhi, Pashtun, Gilgit Baltistan are not happy with Pakistan. Pakistan is terrorist state. They killed our leaders. There are many Sindhi workers who are prisoners under Pakistan. We will continue our struggle until the world especially United States and United Nation declare Pakistan as a terrorist state." They also raised slogans and placards in front of Embassy of Pakistan in US.

US wishes 'good friend' India on Independence Day

Wishing India on its 74th Independence Day, the US has said the two countries share "close bonds of...
Narendra Modi's Independence Day message to China: Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme

In the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister...
Independence Day 2020: Indian web shows that will awaken inner patriot in you!

Independence Day 2020: Indian web shows that will awaken inner patriot in you! India's Independence Day on August 15 marks a day of immense pride and valour for Indians across the...
5-yr-old Chennai girl attempts world record by shooting 111 arrows in suspended position [Video]

5-yr-old Chennai girl attempts world record by shooting 111 arrows in suspended position

A five-year-old girl from Chennai, Sanjana, attempted a Guinness World Record on Independence Day by shooting 111 arrows non- stop from the suspended position in 13 minutes. "Five year old girl Sanjana..

Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on I-Day [Video]

Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on I-Day

The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15. However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion musical performance was..

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present [Video]

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister..

