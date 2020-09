Video Credit: Bumper2Bumper - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 weeks ago

Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at what the RAM brand is offering in this segment.

Light duty trucks often do double duty these days as both work vehicles and something to show off.

RAM 1500 4X4, STRONG ENOUGH TO WORK AND WELL DRESSED ENOUGH TO IMPRESS.

HOW MANY VEHICLES CAN YOU IDENTIFY THAT LOOK GOOD GETTING DOWN AND DIRTY BUT ALSO CLEAN UP WELL ENOUGH TO BE SEEN IN POLITE COMPANY?

THE RAM BRAND IS TRYING TO GET THAT ACROSS IN THE 1500 4X4 CREW CAB.

FIRST, UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THAT THIS IS A TRUCK, NOT A CROSSOVER, OR UPSCALE SUV, BUT A TRUCK INTENDED TO CARRY AND HAUL.

IT IS A 1500 SERIES WHICH MEANS IT FALLS INTO THE HALF TON CATEGORY.

THE TEST VEHICLE WE HAD WAS POWERED BY A SMALL BLOCK DIESEL AND A 4X4 SETUP TO HANDLE SOME PRETTY ROUGH TERRAIN.WHILE SOME FOLKS PREFER A MUSCUALR V8 POWERED GASOLINE ENGINE WE FOUND THE 3.0 LITER V6 TURBO DIESEL CAN DO THE WORK AND NOT MAKE A LOT OF NOISE ABOUT IT.

ANYONE WHO HAS EXPERIENCE WITH OIL BURNING ENGINES CAN TELL YOU ABOUT THE RATTLE AND NOISE NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH THESE POWER PLANTS.THIS ENGINE DELIVERS WITH 260 HORSEPOWER AND 480 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.WITH A 33 GALLON FUEL TANK THE LIMITED VERSION WE DROVE HAS A PROJECTED RANGE OF CLOSE TO 800 MILES.THE 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IS CONTROLLED WITH A DIAL THAT REMINDS US OF AN OLD-FASHIONED TELEVISION SET CHANNEL SELECTORS.

SO, WE WERE NOT SURPRISED TO LEARN THIS RAM CAN TOW AS MUCH AS 12 THOUSAND POUNDS.

THAT IS MORE THAN A BOAT OF SMALL TRAILER.

WITH USB A AND C PLUGS BOTH FRONT AND BACK ALONG WITH AN INTERNAL 115 VOLT OUTLET IN THE CAB THAT SHOULD BE ENOUGH POWER.

WHY NOT ADD ANOTHER OUTLET IN THE SIDE FENDER STORAGE BOX?

IT IS POSITIONED NEAR THE BACK OF THE BED TO POWER UP TOOLS ON A JOBSITE.REMEMBER WE NOTED THE LIMITED COULD ALSO FIT IN WITH POLITE COMPANY?

WELL 22 INCH BLACKED OUT WHEELS GIVE IT THAT FORMAL LOOK.IN MORE PRACTICAL TERMS A POWER RUNNING BOARD IS USEFUL FOR THOSE OF US WHO NEED A LITTLE HELP GETTING IN AND OUT.ONCE BEHIND THE WHEEL YOU CAN APPRECIATE THE LARGE UCONNECT TABLET SCREEN TO ACCESS MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS FROM INFOTAINTMENT TO NAVIGATION.DRIVER AND PASSENGERS ENJOY PLENTY OF SPACE AND EVEN IN THE REAR SEAT ROOM TO STRETCH OUT IS AVAILABLE.THE LIMITED IS OF COURSE THE TOP OF THE LINE FOR RAM AND IT ISN’T CHEAP.

BUT CONSIDERING HOW DEVOTED TRUE TRUCK FANS ARE THE INVESTMENT IN SOMETHING LIKE THIS SHOULD PROVE TO BE A LONG-TERM BARGAIN.I’M GREG MORRISON.