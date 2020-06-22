Global  
 

A 12-Year-Old Girl Caught Gambling In Australian Casino

(CNN) A 12-year-old girl was among three minors caught gambling at a casino in Sydney, Australia, regulators said Saturday.

According to Liquor & Gaming New South Wales (NSW), the state regulator, The Star Sydney -- among the largest casinos in the country -- has been fined about $64,500 (90,000 Australian dollars) for that instance as well as two other cases of minors gambling and being served alcohol.

